Vaccinations have helped millions of people in the U.S. build protection against COVID, but some vaccinated people can and will still get infected. Research has found that various factors affect how protective vaccines are, such as age, underlying conditions, and the infectiousness of emerging variants. The Delta variant has now taken over the U.S., leading many vaccinated people to worry about their chances of contracting this fast-spreading version of the virus. Fortunately, new science is showing that one vaccine in particular may make you even more protected from Delta.