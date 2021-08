SANTA FE – The state Supreme Court today adopted rules to help New Mexicans facing the potential loss of their homes after the end of a federal foreclosure moratorium. Under civil case procedures established by the rules, a foreclosing creditor cannot obtain a judgment against a homeowner until certifying that loan modification and "loss mitigation" negotiations were attempted with the borrower. Before the filing of a foreclosure case, the rules require that homeowners be given information about their loan and possible ways to avoid losing their house. The rules and related court forms become effective for cases filed on or after Sept. 7.