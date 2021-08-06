Fredericksburg Fair rebounds following COVID-19 closure last year
Entertainers, exhibitors and visitors are back in full swing at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair after missing the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brad Matchett, a Richmond performer whose Agricadabra Magic Show and Brad Comedy Hypnosis act can be seen this weekend as the fair wraps up its 10-day run, said he lost $200,000 last year as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Fredericksburg Fair and other shows he had scheduled.fredericksburg.com
Comments / 0