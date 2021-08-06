Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PKF O'Connor Davies' Leslie Brown & Kathleen Mills Win 2021 NYSSCPA Emerging Leaders Award

Times Union
 4 days ago

Audit leaders recognized for positively impacting accounting field in annual “40 Under 40” listing. PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, is proud to announce that Leslie Brown and Kathleen Mills have each been named a 2021 Emerging Leader by the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants’ (NYSSCPA) “40 Under 40” listing. The annual award recognizes NYSSCPA members who have demonstrated leadership in their organizations, made significant professional achievements in the past year, and have gone above and beyond in giving back to their communities.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Accounting#Public Accounting#Real Estate#Nysscpa#Managing Partner#Fearless#Leadership Orange#Visiting Neighbors#St Francis College#Llp Pkf O Connor Davies#Accounting Today#Vault S Accounting 50#Njbiz#Gaqc#Pcao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
New York City, NYTimes Union

Greenberg Traurig's Ejim Achi Named to New York Law Journal's 2021 Rising Stars List

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Ejim Peter Achi, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s New York office and co-chair of the firm’s New York Corporate Practice, has been named to New York Law Journal’s (NYLJ) 2021 Rising Stars list. Honorees will be recognized in the NYLJ’s upcoming Professional Excellence magazine and honored on Oct. 13th at the New York Legal Awards at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.
BusinessTimes Union

PKF O'Connor Davies Named a 2021 NJBIZ Best Places to Work Honoree

Firm recognized yet again as one of New Jersey’s top employers based on survey of current employees. PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today that it has once again been named one of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work by NJBIZ in the Large Employer category. The Firm has consistently been named to the list in recent years, a reflection of the value the Firm places on maintaining a collaborative, collegial, and compassionate work environment.
BusinessMySanAntonio

JH Communications Wins Three National Awards for Brown Physicians Campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. JH Communications has received three Aster Awards for excellence in healthcare marketing for a series of video campaigns it produced for Brown Physicians, Inc. JH Communications is a Gold Winner for recruitment videos for the Brown Emergency Medicine Residency and Fellowship program; a Gold...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Northern Trust Asset Management Recognized By InvestmentNews As A 2021 Excellence In Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Award Winner

InvestmentNews has recognized Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award winner. NTAM president Shundrawn Thomas was honored as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and, for the third time in the four years since the awards were introduced, NTAM was named a Diversity Champion.
BusinessTimes Union

Respected Industry Leader, Matt Kennedy, Named National Vice President of Sales at HPI

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. As the company’s expansion continues to flourish across the country, HPI has tapped Matt Kennedy, self-funding and Reference-Based Pricing (RBP) expert, as their new national vice president of sales. Matt brings over 15 years of experience as a trusted resource in the industry and will hit the ground running as an impactful and purposeful leader on HPI’s national sales team.
EconomyTimes Union

Greenberg Traurig's David Freylikhman to be Honored as a Mentor by New Jersey Law Journal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. David Freylikhman, a Real Estate and Corporate shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s New Jersey office, will be honored as a “Mentor” by New Jersey Law Journal (NJLJ). According to NJLJ, the “Mentor” award recognizes someone who “can take those around them to the next level, whether through formal mentorship programs or simply serving as good leaders and guides” as well as those who “take the time and effort to be a true mentor.”
Businessbizjournals

Cushman & Wakefield promoting global president John Forrester to CEO

Commercial real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield said John Forrester, currently its global president, will become CEO of the company on January 1, 2022, replacing Brett White, who will remain as the company's executive chairman. Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) said as global president, Forrester oversaw the firm’s service...
Businessaithority.com

Scott Hebert Appointed CEO of SYSPRO USA

Hebert to drive increased US market share, growth of regional Channel footprint, and enhancement of US customer experience and journey. SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Scott Hebert as CEO of SYSPRO USA. Scott joined SYSPRO USA in 2020 as Chief Sales Officer and brings with him over 25 years of experience in building successful sales and business strategies.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Broadridge (BR) Announces Annette L. Nazareth Appointed to Board of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annette L. Nazareth as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective August 10, 2021. Following her appointment, Broadridge's Board consists of 12 members, 10 of whom are independent.
Businessmartechseries.com

Transformation Insights Is Pleased To Welcome Ralph Klatzkin To Our Advisory Board

Transformation Insights, a SaaS product company specializing in change and transformation technology announced the addition of Ralph Klatzkin to its advisory board. Mr. Klatzkin is a seasoned executive with significant experience in the infrastructure and alternative investment space. He sits on the boards of various private Infrastructure focused companies and is a Senior Vice President with Brookfield Asset Management where he oversees the US tax function for their $95b (AUM) infrastructure business. Ralph has significant experience managing M&A processes and post-acquisition integration. He is also a licensed CPA (NJ) and earned an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelly School of business.
BusinessTimes Union

PCF Insurance Services Expands Network with Blue Ridge National Partnership

Blue Ridge National joins PCF for transformational partnership. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Blue Ridge National, located in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2017, Blue Ridge National is an expanding leader in hospitality and entertainment risks, offering insurance and risk management services for businesses to best meet their evolving needs.
Businessfinextra.com

Exegy names Craig Schachter chief revenue officer

Exegy Inc., the global leader in low-latency market data and execution solutions, predictive trading signals, and hardware-acceleration technology, today announced the appointment of Craig Schachter as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created leadership role, Schachter will be responsible for setting and leading the organization’s global go-to-market strategy and...
BusinessRochester Sentinel

Leslie Davis chosen to succeed Jeffrey Romoff as president and CEO of UPMC

Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Leslie C. Davis was unanimously selected to succeed Jeffrey A. Romoff as president and Chief Executive Officer of UPMC beginning August 1, 2021, according to a Board of Directors announcement. “Under Jeff’s leadership, UPMC has provided excellent and unmatched health care across our tri-state service territory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy