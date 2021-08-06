PKF O'Connor Davies' Leslie Brown & Kathleen Mills Win 2021 NYSSCPA Emerging Leaders Award

Firm recognized yet again as one of New Jersey’s top employers based on survey of current employees. PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today that it has once again been named one of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work by NJBIZ in the Large Employer category. The Firm has consistently been named to the list in recent years, a reflection of the value the Firm places on maintaining a collaborative, collegial, and compassionate work environment.