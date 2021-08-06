Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Back-to-school shopping alert from Health-E Commerce: 10 can't-miss essentials that are FSA and HSA eligible

Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. After more than a year of online learning, most students will finally return to school this fall and parents are looking for ways to keep them safe and healthy. Health-E Commerce, parent brand of online marketplaces FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com, announced today its Top 10 back-to-school healthcare products that are eligible for purchase with a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA). In addition to educating parents about using these accounts to help protect the health of their young ones, Health-E Commerce will also partner with the Children’s Health Fund to deliver a series of free, online educational wellness events for parents.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsa#Hsa#Essentials#Health E Commerce#Fsa#Prweb#Hsastore Com#Nrf#Caring Mill#Kid#Children#Allermates Children#Therapearl Sports Pack#Therapearl Pals#Mighty Patch Original
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
EducationPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Back-to-school 2021: An essential online shopping list

August is here, which means school is almost back in session. Many retailers already have launched back-to-school sales and shopping guides if you need inspiration or guidance on what to buy. We’ve rounded up a school shopping list for each academic level featuring products from a variety of retailers, including...
EducationIntelligencer

Tax-Free Back to School Shopping

West Virginia parents caught off guard by the rapidly approaching start of school will be glad to know the state is giving them a little help with back-to-school shopping this weekend. From midnight today through 11:59 p.m. Monday, some school necessities will be sales-tax-free. Though it has not happened since...
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

Next Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Soon – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money – billions of dollars of it – is going out soon. Here is who will get it and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Public HealthPosted by
Bensalem Times

Temporary unemployment benefits during pandemic to end Sept. 4

Federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, will end Sept. 4. “The federal unemployment benefits programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “We encourage...
HealthHealthcare IT News

What healthcare can learn from e-commerce when filling shifts

In the field of e-commerce, the Amazons and Wayfairs of the world have mastered the art of leveraging data to show the right product to the right customer at the right time. In the face of plummeting workforce numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some healthcare organizations are looking to e-commerce strategies to improve their own staffing and scheduling processes – showing the right shift to the right per diem worker at the right time.
Personal FinanceAccountingWEB

Help Clients Understand HSA and FSA Differences

As an accountant and trusted advisor, you are in a perfect position to advise your clients on opting for a Health Savings Account (HSA) or a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) to save on medical costs. People with health insurance policies can use both HSAs and FSAs to set aside money...
Income Taxrobinhood.com

What is a Health Savings Account (HSA)?

Health issues can pop up out of nowhere — so an HSA, or Health Savings Account, is a way to help you save for those unexpected medical expenses while also saving you some money on your taxes. 🤔 Understanding an HSA. Health surprises happen. An HSA is an effective way...
Cell PhonesTimes Union

Boston Digital Releases Quarterly Sentiment Survey on Digital Healthcare Trends

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Today, Boston Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, announced the results of their new survey, “What do consumers want from their digital healthcare experience?”. Boston Digital’s findings have important relevance for healthcare providers and all interested parties following the international COVID pandemic. The survey canvassed 500 people to understand their feelings about their current digital healthcare options. Using the insight of respondents who ranged from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, the survey results indicate that many consumers believe healthcare providers haven’t caught up to their digital needs. Click here to access the full report.
Healthsnorable.org

Benefits of Life Insurance Without a Medical Exam

It’s never fun to think about your own mortality. But if you have children or other dependents, it is crucial you leave them some kind of financial safety net in the event of your passing. Having a life insurance policy gives you the peace of mind that the lives of...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ TRxADE HEALTH INC.'s (NASDAQ: MEDS) Bonum Health Launches eGift Card Program

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and health care platform, today announced that its telehealth subsidiary, Bonum Health, has launched an electronic gift card program as an innovative new way for uninsured and under-insured consumers to gain access to health care. Bonum Healths electronic gift cards (Bonum Health eGift(TM)) are pre-paid digital passes that can be personalized and electronically gifted to individuals or large groups. "We are pleased to announce our eGift card program, offering pre-paid digital passes to provide streamlined access to health care for the most vulnerable, uninsured and underinsured individuals," said Ashton Maaraba, president of Bonum Health, a TRxADE HEALTH company. "We believe there is a significant opportunity in working closely with businesses hit hardest by COVID-19 that may no longer offer insurance to employees as a result."
HealthTimes Union

Following the Advice of Social Media Instead of Dental Experts May Be Hazardous to Your Oral Health, says Elegant Dentistry

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. A June 30 article on 11 Alive answers a question posed by a popular TikTok trend: can people use a Mr. Clean MagicEraser to clean their teeth? The article, which sourced its answer from experts and the American Dental Association, reports that it is absolutely not safe to use the cleaning product – which contains chemicals like formaldehyde and sulfurous acid – for dental hygiene. The article notes that, while the product is safe for cleaning household surfaces, it is by no means intended for oral use and could cause serious harm, including stripping teeth of their enamel or, even worse, poisoning the user. The article also notes that the MagicEraser’s box warns buyers to “not use [it] on skin or other parts of the body.” Marina del Rey-based Elegant Dentistry says that if patients want to clean or whiten their teeth, their best bet is to use the already-proven, safe methods available to patients today like ordinary toothbrushes and professional teeth whitening procedures. It’s important to remember that anyone can put together a social media post.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Why do people travel abroad for dental care?

Every year, thousands of people pack their baggage to travel abroad for dental care. In fact, some companies provide dental trips for people. In this article, you will find out what dental tourism is and why people visit a dental clinic abroad. When you hear "tourism", you may think of...
TechnologyTimes Union

Zappix Deploys Self-Service Payment Solution with the National Recovery Agency

BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Zappix, the leading Digital Self-Service vendor, has deployed its self-service payment solution with the National Recovery Agency, nationwide provider of accounts receivable management, to help consumers resolve financial obligations faster, easier, and with less stress. Zappix AI-powered digital self-service payment solution removes barriers to...
BusinessTimes Union

PCF Insurance Services Expands Network with Blue Ridge National Partnership

Blue Ridge National joins PCF for transformational partnership. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Blue Ridge National, located in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2017, Blue Ridge National is an expanding leader in hospitality and entertainment risks, offering insurance and risk management services for businesses to best meet their evolving needs.
Beauty & FashionTimes Union

Clothing Labels' Marketing Advantages Highlighted in Gender Neutral Fashion Trends, says Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. A June 24 article on CNN reports on the newest fashion trend of gender-neutral clothing. The article reports that many consumers, especially among the Gen Z demographic, no longer identify with traditional clothing categories based on a binary gender label and the demand for inclusive and gender-neutral fashion has increased. CNN adds that several large department stores and retailers have already launched inclusive collections either in collaboration with LGBTQ organizations or by donating proceeds to related charities. Los Angeles-based manufacturer Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. says that brands with distinctive collections or messages should take advantage of every marketing opportunity they have, including high-quality clothing labels.
EconomyTimes Union

Necessary Steps Drivers Need to Follow in Order to Switch Their Car Insurance Companies

Switching to a new insurance company might be the best thing to do for policyholders that are facing different situations. High insurance prices, lack of customer support, or reimbursement delays are some of the reasons that can make drivers change their insurance carriers. In order to switch their insurance providers, policyholders should follow the next steps:

Comments / 0

Community Policy