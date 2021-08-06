Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

In California, 1 State Is Seeing 2 Drastically Different Responses To The Drought

By Ezra David Romero
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 4 days ago

Every corner of California is in drought, and it's playing out very differently in two of the largest metropolitan areas - San Jose and Los Angeles. Ezra David Romero of member station KQED and Caleigh Wells of KCRW report from two very different lawns. EZRA DAVID ROMERO, BYLINE: Eighteen-year-old Adam...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

WFAE

WFAE

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Year#Water Wells#Kqed#Kcrw#Stanford#The Sierra Nevada#Californians#Npr News#Trans Am S#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
UCLA
Related
California Statedronedj.com

Drone video captures the severity of California’s drought

Frequent mention of even critical problems can cause them to blur into abstract notions in the human mind – a mental phenomenon often cured by perspective-restoring visual aids. That’s exactly what one drone pilot offered this week with his video laying bare just how grave California’s drought is. Drone pilot’s...
California StatePosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

California Approves Large Desalination Plant To Help With Drought

As California continues to face an intense drought, regulators are preparing to approve a controversial process. According to Reuters, regulators are reportedly ready to approve a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Poseidon Water has spent 22 years and $100 million navigating state regulations and environmentalists. Environmentalists say desalination destroys ocean...
California StateMissoulian

Drought prompts California to halt some water diversions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some farmers in one of the country's most important agricultural regions will have to stop taking water out of major rivers and streams because of a severe drought that is threatening the drinking water supply for 25 million people, state regulators said Tuesday. The Water Resources...
California StateNBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Drought Unveils California History

There is a rare opportunity to view a historic town that’s been underwater since the 1950s. At the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, visitors are now able to see artifacts from the town that used to be a mining destination. The rock walls and parts of the buildings are usually under 60 feet of water, but low water levels are making the ruins visible.
Sacramento, CASacramento Bee

The drought is different this time. Everyone in the Sacramento region must conserve water

California is in the grip of another extreme drought. The consequences can be seen all over the Sacramento region and, unfortunately, the worst is yet to come. We expect to see water levels in the American River this fall that may reach historic lows. This will be difficult not only for people who enjoy recreating in our scenic river corridor, but also for the salmon, steelhead and other native species that need water to survive and reproduce.
California Statemymotherlode.com

More Of California Now Experiencing Exceptional Drought

Sacramento, CA — The US Drought Monitor indicates that the recent triple-digit temperatures continue to rapidly dry vegetation across California. Last week about a third of the state was in the most severe “exceptional drought” category. The latest map released this week shows that nearly half of the state is now in the category.
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Drought socks hydroelectricity, putting California in a power pinch

The annual snapshot of California’s electricity generation shows how much drought conditions can affect the state’s power mix. In-state hydroelectricity generation in 2020 dropped 44.3 percent from the year before, according to numbers recently released by the California Energy Commission. All told, 21,414 gigawatt-hours came from a combination of the state’s large and small hydro power plants — significantly lower than the 38,494 gigawatt-hours hydro delivered in 2019.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California and National Drought Summary for July 27, 2021, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 89% in Extreme Drought

California and National Drought Summary for July 27, 2021. July 29, 2021 - A robust Southwestern monsoon circulation delivered drought-easing rainfall but sparked localized flash flooding across large sections of the Four Corners States, as well as the southern Great Basin, but critically dry conditions persisted across northern California and the Northwest. In the driest areas, wildfires—some sparked by lightning—dotted the landscape, with containment of some blazes hampered by high temperatures, low humidity levels, erratic winds, and abundant fuels. Farther east, another round of blistering heat across the northern Plains further stressed rangeland, pastures, and a variety of summer crops. The central and southern Plains also experienced some hot weather, although agricultural impacts were tempered by mostly adequate soil moisture reserves. Meanwhile, mostly dry weather covered the Midwest, continuing a trend that had developed in mid-July. Short-term dryness was not yet a concern in the previously well-watered lower Midwest. However, reproductive corn and soybeans in drier areas of the upper Midwest were subjected to increasing levels of stress, especially as temperatures began to rise. Elsewhere, Southeastern rain—which maintained abundant moisture reserves for pastures and summer crops—primarily fell from the Mississippi Delta to the southern Atlantic Coast.
California Stateyoursun.com

LETTER: Climate change not causing California drought

California receives 15 inches of rain per year and averaged exactly that from 2016 through 2020. The state gets about 30% of its water from Sierra-Nevada snowpack (equivalent to 4.5 inches of rain), and averaged exactly that from 2016 thru 2020. In February 2017, there was so much precipitation that Oroville Dam's main and emergency spillways were damaged, prompting the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream. All California's reservoirs were full or near full in 2019. No water shortages were identified.
Florida StateJanesville Gazette

This Florida COVID-19 surge is different. So is the state's response

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has been here before. But not like this. This wave of the coronavirus crashing over the state is different. The strain is different: delta appears far more infectious than previous versions of the virus. The patients filling hospitals at an alarming rate are different. They’re younger,...
California Statewunc.org

More Areas In California Are Ravaged By Drought And Wildfires

It's becoming almost an annual story. States of emergency are now in place in more California counties ravaged by drought and wildfire. Wind-driven fires in the northern parts of the state are burning homes and even whole towns. NPR's Kirk Siegler has the latest. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: At the incident...
California Statekcrw.com

Fighting the Delta variant and California’s drought

Andy Slavitt, President Biden’s former COVID advisor, is urging Americans to get vaccinated and keep wearing masks. “Playing politics is a luxury of wealthy nations with abundant vaccines, but it's not a luxury we can afford when COVID heats up,” he says. He also describes the highly contagious Delta variant:...
Politicskrcrtv.com

Northstate lawmakers protest Newsom's drought, wildfire response

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. — Some Northstate lawmakers are pointing the 'blame' finger at Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to help clear bureaucratic hurdles for water projects and prioritize water allocations for agriculture as California faces another drought. It's just a couple of the issues three Republican lawmakers brought to the...
California StatePosted by
Axios

California drought forces shutdown of historic hydropower plant

A largescale California hydropower plant was shut down on Thursday after ongoing drought conditions reduced water levels in Lake Oroville to historic lows, according to the Sacramento Bee. Why it matters: It is the first time the Edward Hyatt hydroelectric power plant has ceased operations since it was constructed in...
California Stateourcommunitynow.com

Wracked by drought, California will cut water for many farmers.

Facing an acute and growing drought, California will reduce the amount of water that farmers in the states agricultural heartland are allowed to draw from its largest rivers, officials announced this week. It is the most severe measure taken by the state since a drought emergency was declared for most of California in May.
Victor, IDTeton Valley News

Victor Drought Response Action

Teton Valley has access to snow fall run off that makes our streams and rivers ripe with trout and affords us access to water that feeds our crops and greens up our lawns. We have a very short growing season, and stewardship of that water is a duty that we accept when using the resources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy