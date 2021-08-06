What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on August 6
Netflix's Top 10 list of TV shows is the only place to figure out which shows are doing well on the streaming service and which aren't, because Netflix sure isn't going to tell you exact viewership numbers. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Friday, Aug. 6 barely changes from yesterday, with Outer Banks, All American, and Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami in the top three spots. The only change is the return of the anime Hunter X Hunter in the tenth spot, which boots The Walking Dead off the list.www.tvguide.com
