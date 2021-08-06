What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 6
If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Aug. 6 only shuffles what was there yesterday, with 1995's Damon Wayans Sr. comedy Major Payne having an inexplicable rise to the sixth spot. Other than that, the list remains the same, with Freddie Highmore's The Vault in the top spot, followed by The Losers and Aftermath.www.tvguide.com
