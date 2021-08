It’s easy to forget names among a roster of 105. The third and fourth-string quarterbacks aren’t exactly household names. Mario Cristobal has a problem every football coach wishes they had and that so-called problem is depth. At nearly every position, the Oregon Ducks have not only depth but quality depth. That includes the quarterback position where the Ducks have four guys who can step in under center and the proverbial wheels won’t fall off the car.