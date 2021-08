After a year without live music, festivals are back, from Riot Fest and Lollapalooza, to Made in America and our very own Pitchfork Music Festival. Say hello again to tents, sunburns, and beer gardens, and get ready jostle past a few thousand strangers for a front-row look at Phoebe Bridgers or Nine Inch Nails. This year’s fests will of course be a little different from the ones you remember—at most events, COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, so be prepared to mask up and show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. Here is a chronological list of the most exciting festivals to make a weekend out of. Don’t forget the sunscreen!