January 6 committee considers whether to seek Trump White House call logs as investigators eye next steps

By Zachary Cohen
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
CNN — The select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is weighing whether to pursue call logs from the Trump White House on the day of the riot, a move that could present a potentially thorny dilemma for President Joe Biden who would ultimately have to determine whether the records should be covered by executive privilege or qualify as essential evidence for the ongoing probe.

