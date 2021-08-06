Cancel
Seahawks Believe in Taking a Chance on Nkemdiche

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Robert Nkemdiche's NFL career has mostly been considered a bust so far. The former first-round pick was underwhelming early in his career and he has barely played since the end of the 2018 season. Nkemdiche is getting another chance in Seattle to be part of a deep defensive line rotation. For his part, Nkemdiche seems to realize this could be his last chance to prove he can stick in the league. He's happy and excited to be in Seattle. The Seahawks believe they can get more out of the big defensive lineman.

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

