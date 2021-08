It won't be long now before the new farmer's market in Lawton, Fort Sill is open and ready for business. If you've been in downtown lately you've probably seen all the construction going on near the corner of Gore Blvd. and 4th street across from the police department, near library plaza in downtown. They broke ground on the new site back in November of 2020 and have been busy ever since building the new farmer's market. We might actually see it open sometime later this year, if not early 2022. *Fingers crossed*