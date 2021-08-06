Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

How BTS Is Adding An Estimated $5 Billion To The South Korean Economy A Year

By Stacey Vanek Smith
boisestatepublicradio.org
 4 days ago

There's an annual debate in the U.S. over the song of the summer. The consensus this year seemed to be "Butter" by Korean pop group BTS, or at least it was, until "Butter" was replaced by "Permission To Dance," also by BTS. Stacey Vanek Smith, host of our podcast, The Indicator From Planet Money, looked into the band that has become a global economic force, creating jobs, billions in revenue, even moving the needle on South Korea's GDP.

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Park Chan Wook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#The South Korean Economy#Permission To Dance#South Korean#The Bank Of Korea#Fila#Baskin Robbins#Coca Cola#Mcdonald#Npr News#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Philippines
Country
Brazil
Related
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean high school students who were caught singing and dancing to a song by South Korean boy band BTS are under investigation, according to a South Korean press report Thursday. A source in North Korea's South Pyongan Province said that the students were trainees with...
WorldTelegraph

Covid hurls North Korean economy into worst slump since 1990s famine

Covid has dealt North Korea’s secretive dictatorship its biggest economic blow since the 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousand of people, according to new figures. Monitoring the totalitarian regime is a difficult task for economists but South Korea’s central bank estimates that the virus, combined with natural disasters and international sanctions, wiped 4.5pc off its economy in 2020 - the worst drop since 1997.
Video Gamesrock947.com

South Korean game developer Krafton IPO to raise $3.75 billion

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean game developer Krafton Inc said on Thursday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its indicative range to raise 4.3 trillion won ($3.75 billion). Krafton shares were priced at 498,000 won compared with a range of 400,000-498,000 won per share, it...
MusicNPR

BTS: The Band That Moves The Economy

BTS is one of the most popular bands in the world. The group has charted multiple No.1 Hits on Billboard, performed in front of millions of people, won numerous awards and been a lucrative brand ambassador. The group of seven members is a tour de force in the music industry, with some comparing them to The Beatles.
WorldArkansas Online

South Koreans seek medals, not military

KAWAGOE, Japan -- They keep telling themselves the Olympics is no different from any other golf tournament because anything else would only make it harder on Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim. It's already tough to ignore the perks of winning a medal. If the South Koreans find themselves in...
Businesstechworm.net

LG Confirms It Will Sell iPhones At South Korean Stores

South Korean tech giant LG Electronics will finally begin selling Apple products like iPhones, Apple Watch, and other products at its South Korean stores from August, reports ZDNet. However, iMac, Mac Pro, and Apple’s desktop computers will not be sold at LG‘s stores. For those unaware, back in 2018, LG...
StocksBusiness Insider

Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, slipping more than 10 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,270-point plateau and it's likely to be stuck in neutral again on Monday. The global forecast for the...
AsiaMyNorthwest.com

South Korea to release Samsung scion on parole

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will release billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong on parole this week after he spent 18 months in prison for his role in a massive corruption scandal that triggered nationwide protests and led to the ouster of the country’s previous president. The announcement Monday...
StocksBusiness Insider

South Korea Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slipping more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,260-point plateau although it's looking at a steady start on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Business9to5Mac

Apple reportedly in talks to develop Apple Car with Korean partners

Rumors about the Apple Car have slowed down over recent weeks, except for the company expanding its California self-driving test fleet. Now, according to the Korea Times, Apple is seeing developments in its car talks with Korean partners. As told by industry sources, Korea Times reports that Apple has made...
EconomyInternational Business Times

Lee Jae-yong: Paroled Leader Of S. Korea's Biggest Business

The life of soon-to-be-released Samsung chief and South Korean billionaire Lee Jae-yong epitomises the privileges, power and perils of the super-rich in the world's 12th-largest economy, a country sometimes dubbed the "Republic of Samsung". Best known internationally as one of the world's largest smartphone and chipmakers via flagship subsidiary Samsung...
Stocksinvesting.com

Krafton Tumbles in Korean Stock Exchange Debut, but Raises $3.75 Billion

Investing.com – Krafton Inc. made a subpar debut on the Korean Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The company’s listing was the first in South Korea where shares failed to rise above the IPO price in a debut since 2020’s uptick in listings. Krafton shares tumbled 12.75% to KRW434,500 ($378.96) by 1:14...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PUBG maker Krafton falls on trading debut in South Korea

After receiving a lukewarm response from retail investors during its initial public offering, Krafton’s shares opened in the Korea Exchange (KRX) 9.9 percent down from its IPO price of 498,000 won ($432). The company performed terribly throughout the day as it further fell by almost 20 percent, according to Bloomberg....
Educationabc17news.com

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% — a new low of the pandemic era — the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the biggest job gain since August last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back, and more than the 870,000 economists had expected.
Economymix1079.com

U.S. Economy Added Nearly A Million Jobs In July

The U.S. economy added nearly a million jobs in July – a strong sign that the labor market is recovering. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistic, 943,000 jobs were added – the largest one-month spike since last August. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%. Overall, the economy has regained more than 16 million jobs since last May – but remains below pre-pandemic levels by roughly 5.7 million jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy