Nintendo teases Metroid Dread sequence breaks: "Try to discover alternate routes"
Will give players the most freedom to explore since Super Metroid, and that may include moving through the game world in ways the developers did not intend. The latest "Metroid Dread Report" from Nintendo recaps every side-scrolling entry in the Metroid series (so no Prime games or Other M) and notes how parts of each one will be reflected in Metroid Dread. The section for Super Metroid sets up some of the most exciting parallels.www.gamesradar.com
