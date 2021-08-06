Cancel
Music

Samia, “Scout”

By Jane Lai
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Samia’s new four-song EP Scout, the singer-songwriter explores and expands upon all of the love in her life by shining a light on the hidden crumbs in the cracks. Each track feels like you’re sitting in a room with her as she opens up about missing her dad whenever he calls, or a friend getting a new job at the golf course. In step with her debut album The Baby, Samia maintains a distinct harmonization and strong narratives which lend themselves to the release’s biggest highlights.

Samia’s ‘Scout’: Emotional candor, quiet coziness collide

In an interview last year with The Cut, author Raven Leilani speaks about earnestness and the precarious place it currently occupies in the culture, stating, “Earnestness is a vulnerable and overt way of interacting with the world. I feel like it is a way of being that is against self-protection.” In a social media landscape where irony and sardonicism have become de facto social currency, the case for reverting back to a more authentic mode of expression is stronger than ever.
face to face Learn to Say Goodbye on New Single “Farewell Song”

We’re about a month out from the release of the tenth album from West Coast punks face to face, who are also on the verge of celebrating 30 years of their Fat Wreck Chords debut Don’t Turn Away. Today we’re getting the latest taste of the new sounds, with “Farewell Song” exhibiting a theme of letting go both in its lyrics and in its somewhat unique sound for the band—with their arena-sized reach in tact, the track taps into more conventional rock territory.
Tasha Clings to Joy on “Lake Superior”

Chicago-based musician Tasha released one of my favorite tracks of the year this past spring with “Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close.” Today, she’s returned with another gorgeous single called “Lake Superior.” “I think this song is my way of being there for my mom and telling her I’m there for her, even if it’s a few years too late,” Tasha said of the song.
Cherry Glazerr Lets Her Guard Down on New Moonlit Single “Soft Drink”

Although the last album we got from from Cherry Glazerr, Stuffed & Ready, came out in 2019, Clementine Creevy has been keeping busy over the years. Recently, she’s released a couple singles, “Big Bang” and “Rabbit Hole,” that have emphasized the sonic evolution her music is taking. She was also featured on the new Willow album with a spot on the track “¡BREAKOUT!” Today, Creevy has returned with another new CG single titled “Soft Drink.”
A Brief History of the “Schoolhouse Rock!” Song “Figure Eight” in Rap

Late last year I was sent a transfixing and nearly ambient single by an artist named body/negative called “Figure 8,” which instantly bludgeoned me with an overwhelming sense of nostalgia, if not déjà vu. “Bludgeoned,” I know, is a pretty aggressive word for a track as wispy as this, but there’s an uncanniness to the recording that was quickly resolved not when I saw that it was a cover of the Elliott Smith song (which I—sorry—had never heard before), but only when I saw that that song was a cover of a Schoolhouse Rock! track from the ’70s. The disarming lullaby, written by SHR! composer Bob Dorough and sung by jazz vocalist Blossom Dearie, soundtracks the math-class daydreams of a student seemingly competent enough in the subject that she’s worked her eight-centric times tables into gymnastic fantasies while zoning out in class. It’s a deepcut both in the sense that it didn’t accrue the ubiquity and cultural cache of “I’m Just a Bill” or “Conjunction Junction” and in the sense that it seems to have cut deep into the psyche of folks who probably haven’t heard it in decades.
