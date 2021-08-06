Samia, “Scout”

Late last year I was sent a transfixing and nearly ambient single by an artist named body/negative called “Figure 8,” which instantly bludgeoned me with an overwhelming sense of nostalgia, if not déjà vu. “Bludgeoned,” I know, is a pretty aggressive word for a track as wispy as this, but there’s an uncanniness to the recording that was quickly resolved not when I saw that it was a cover of the Elliott Smith song (which I—sorry—had never heard before), but only when I saw that that song was a cover of a Schoolhouse Rock! track from the ’70s. The disarming lullaby, written by SHR! composer Bob Dorough and sung by jazz vocalist Blossom Dearie, soundtracks the math-class daydreams of a student seemingly competent enough in the subject that she’s worked her eight-centric times tables into gymnastic fantasies while zoning out in class. It’s a deepcut both in the sense that it didn’t accrue the ubiquity and cultural cache of “I’m Just a Bill” or “Conjunction Junction” and in the sense that it seems to have cut deep into the psyche of folks who probably haven’t heard it in decades.