University of Delaware updates mask policy
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware announced on Friday that it is updating its mask policy and other COVID-19 guidelines. Effective immediately, masks are now required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status when in common spaces, inside all campus buildings, including classrooms, hallways, laboratories, residence halls, and offices. In dining areas, masks should be worn except while eating or drinking. Masks are not required inside an individual student’s residence hall room or floor community.www.wmdt.com
Comments / 0