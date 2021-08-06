University of Delaware updates mask policy

The Governor’s office released the following Press release on August 5, 2021. As you will notice; schools are not impacted by this Executive Order. The Governor has however stated that Information on Statewide School Mask Policies Will Be Issued Before the Start of the Upcoming School Year. It is important to note, that the Governor’s Executive order is still in effect. Therefore masks are required in all school buildings until September 30th. If that guidance is to change prior to the start of the school year, I will continue to keep you informed.