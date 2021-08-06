Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden announces three new ambassador picks, including two top donors

By Arlette Saenz, Maegan Vazquez
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced a new round of ambassador picks on Friday, which includes two top donors to his 2020 presidential campaign. The President nominated Scott Miller, an LGBTQ rights activist and philanthropist, to be the next US ambassador to Switzerland. Miller and his husband Tim Gill have long been top Biden donors, giving money to his presidential campaign, foundation and political action committee.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 4

CNN

CNN

609K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Gilmour
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#Ambassadors#Ubs Wealth Management#Lgbtq#The Gill Foundation#Ubs Wealth Management#Togo#Senate#The White House#The Department Of Defense#International Markets#The Board Of Directors#The Export Import Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
Country
Argentina
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Switzerland
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden’s centrist strategy makes sense: It can prevent Trump’s return

At the beginning of 2020, when Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, it appeared that the Democratic Party might be veering to the left. At the beginning of 2021, when Republican leaders in both the House and Senate said former president Donald Trump bore responsibility for the assault on the Capitol, it appeared that the Republican Party might be returning to the center.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden praises US Olympians while Trump is only vocal when they lose

CNN — On Saturday, we saw a Grand Canyon-sized contrast between the words of a President of all Americans and the comments of a petty, selfish un-American egomaniac. That’s when both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump – the man who incited the January 6 act of “domestic terrorism,” as the FBI has classified the attack – commented on our US Olympians.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

9/11 families to President Biden: Don't come to our memorial events

Nearly 1,800 Americans directly affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are opposing President Joe Biden’s participation in any memorial events this year unless he upholds his pledge to declassify U.S. government evidence that they believe may show a link between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks. The victims’...
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden's Cuomo no-no

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Never underestimate JOE BIDEN’s ability to trample on his own good news. On the day of the Senate passage of his...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Herald

Lowry: Biden’s spending blowout is just beginning

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden nominates Elizabeth Prelogar to be solicitor general

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated acting US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to permanently take on the role of representing the US government in cases before the Supreme Court. Filling in the top job on an acting basis since January, Prelogar has played a key role managing a...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden and fellow Dems are openly flouting the law — to please crackpot socialists

Joe Biden certainly isn’t the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new “eviction moratorium,” he informed Americans that the “bulk of constitutional scholars” would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is “not likely to pass constitutional muster.”
U.S. Politicscreators.com

Biden's Unprecedented Attack on the Constitution

Joe Biden certainly isn't the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new "eviction moratorium," he informed Americans that the "bulk of constitutional scholars" would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is "not likely to pass constitutional muster."
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on growing resistance to Biden's assault on liberty

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: A Hannity special, COVID confusion, Joe Biden's pandemic failures. We will expose the left's rampant COVID hypocrisy, flip flopping and much more Oh, and open borders. That's all, tomorrow night.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

A Taliban takeover in Afghanistan will not be Joe Biden's fault

At the end of August, if all goes according to schedule, the final American troops will depart Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.S. war there began. And if current military trends are any indication, the Taliban may soon be back in control. A massive explosion rocked Kabul, the capital...

Comments / 4

Community Policy