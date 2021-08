Sure, your eyes might gaze at the Apple iMac longingly but it’s super expensive, especially when you’re on a tight budget as a student heading back to school soon. That’s why we’re highlighting the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt as part of the HP back-to-school sale. An all-in-one desktop, it’s a smart-looking device that will fit into your dorm room nicely, giving you all the benefits of a desktop PC without taking up quite as much room as a traditional tower setup. Normally priced at $800, you can snap it up for just $700 as part of the HP sale. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is strictly limited and the sale won’t last forever. Let’s take a look into why you need this system.