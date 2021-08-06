Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGJSu_0bKAlmab00
A woman prepares a tomato sauce in Granada, Nicaragua, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) has handed investors another mixed bag. On the one hand, the German meal-kit delivery company grew revenue 60% year-on-year in the second quarter to 1.6 billion euros, a tasty outcome given the easing of lockdowns. On the other, the 13 billion euro firm undercooked its expected EBITDA margin by over 100 basis points, and lowered its guidance from 10%-12% to 8.25%-10.25%. Its shares shed as much as 6% on Friday.

Investment in depots to meet the extra demand explains the erosion of profitability. But retaining customers’ attention will be tough. Takeaway services Uber Eats and Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) are launching in HelloFresh’s home market. Meanwhile, rapid grocery delivery startups like $7.5 billion Getir, backed by deep-pocketed venture capitalists, are fighting for market share. Traditional supermarkets are also ramping up online offerings. HelloFresh trades at twice 2022 sales, against an average 3.6 times for food delivery players. With lazy consumers having so many options, investor pessimism is understandable. (By Karen Kwok)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

India waves tax white flag at opportune time

Nintendo can take its game up a level

Qualcomm risks self-driving prang

“South Park” is ViacomCBS’s superhero

Private-equity tax loophole is finally threatened

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellofresh#Hong Kong#Food Delivery#Hellofresh#German#Ebitda#Private
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
EconomyCNBC

Chinese Tesla rival Nio narrows losses as revenue surges 127%

Nio shares rose more than 1% in after hours trade on Wednesday after the Chinese electric carmaker posted a narrower than expected loss and a surge in revenue. Nio said it delivered 21,896 vehicles in the second quarter, within its own previously-stated range. For the third quarter, Nio forecasts that it will deliver between 23,000 and 25,000 vehicles.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Cipher Reports 30% Revenue Growth and 40% Adjusted EBITDA Growth in Second Quarter of 2021, Driven by Strength in Epuris and Absorica

Revenue increases 30% to $6.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA2 increases 40% to $4.1 million. EPS increases 450% to $0.11 (CDN$0.141) Epuris revenue grows 63%, Absorica revenue grows 25%. All figures in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Meal-kit firm HelloFresh pushes for growth with plans to enter Japan, Italy

* Q2 orders up 71.2% to 30.98 mln on strength in U.S. market. * Shares up 5% at 0801GMT (Adds details from calls, share reaction, background) Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s HelloFresh said on Tuesday it would enter Japan, its first Asian market, and Italy by the end of the year, as the meal-kit delivery firm looks to tap into robust demand across regions following a strong second quarter.
Financial Reportsprogressivegrocer.com

HelloFresh Reports Stronger-Than-Anticipated 2nd Quarter

As it greets the third quarter of its fiscal year, HelloFresh SE reports “meaningful growth” during its Q2 period. According to information released by the German meal kit provider, global HelloFresh orders jumped to 30.98 million in the second quarter ending June 30, a 71.2% rise over the same quarter in 2020.
RecipesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-HelloFresh steps up spending as eating at home trend continues

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh said on Thursday it was accelerating investments to tap into strong growth that boosted second-quarter sales even as pandemic-related restrictions eased in many countries. HelloFresh, like U.S.-based peer Blue Apron and takeaway food groups Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

HelloFresh hikes 2021 sales guidance on strong Q2 demand

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh hiked its 2021 sales guidance on Thursday citing consensus-beating second-quarter growth and said it was accelerating investments to tap into stronger than expected growth in the sector. The group now sees full-year revenue growth of 45-55% on a currency-adjusted basis,...
Grocery & Supermaketbizjournals

HelloFresh launches online food store

Meal kit company HelloFresh has launched an online store that will allow customers to add meals and pantry essentials to their weekly orders. The company is rolling out HelloFresh Market items to all U.S. customers over the coming months. HelloFresh Market offers a range of add-ons, including breakfast options, ready-to-heat...
Financial Reportspropertyindustryeye.com

Connells Group delivers ‘another strong financial performance’

Connells Group has this morning announced increased pre-tax profits for the first six months of 2021 of £80.2m, up from £17.2m 12 months earlier, reflecting what the company describes as ‘an exceptional performance in a strong housing market’. These results include the profits generated by Countrywide since its acquisition on...
Retailandnowuknow.com

Carrefour Eyes the $1.9 Billion Sale of its Taiwan Business

FRANCE - In June of last year, Carrefour looked to up its Taiwanese market share with the acquisition of convenience chain Wellcome Taiwan. Now evaluating plans for consolidation, the retailer is eyeing the massive sale of its business in Taiwan. This operational arm is valued at roughly $1.9 billion (€1.6 billion), and the sale is expected to take place in the coming weeks.
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Commerce Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Ericsson Inc, Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Target Corporate, PayPal

The ' Mobile Commerce market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Mobile Commerce market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mobile Commerce market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

E-commerce Automotive Market Next Big Thing | Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Group, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.

The ' E-commerce Automotive market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, E-commerce Automotive market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, E-commerce Automotive market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Buy the Earnings Dip in The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report has been volatile on Monday after the company reported earnings. Shares are currently down less than 1%. However, the stock was higher by more than 4% in premarket trading before falling almost 7% in early trading just after the open. In other words,...
Internetchainstoreage.com

HelloFresh offers meal kit subscribers new online marketplace

A leading meal kit provider is expanding its product assortment with an online store. HelloFresh, which sells meal kit boxes via online subscriptions, as well as partnerships with retailers including Stop & Shop and Giant Food, Giant of Landover, and Walmart, is launching an e-commerce site for its subscribers. The...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: HelloFresh Enters US eGrocery Space, FreshDirect Launches ‘Rosé Express’

Berlin-based meal kit company HelloFresh, the best-selling meal kit in the United States, is getting into eGrocery. The company announced Wednesday (July 28) its new HelloFresh Market online grocery store, which goes beyond the meal kit to sell produce, packaged foods, and other items one would find at their local grocery store. The U.S. version of the Market, which mirrors the digital grocery store the company currently operates in the Benelux Union, will roll out throughout the country in coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy