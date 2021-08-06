FLOOD FM’s “F Yeah Fridays” Ep. 16 feat. Purity Ring, Tierra Whack, Mark Ronson, and More
It’s time to celebrate “F Yeah Fridays'” Super Sweet 16. Our host, Aaron Axelsen, is here to share the 15 must-hear new tracks of the week. This week’s podcast features the Canadian electronic-synthpop duo Purity Ring, revered producer, DJ, and international tastemaker Mark Ronson (who enlists a pair of legends with Paul McCartney and Gary Numan), emerging LA indie singer-songwriter Mehro, the return of Chicago hip-hop maverick Joey Purp, and the unusual pairing of ’80s U.K. new wave legends Duran Duran alongside Japan’s energetic disco-punk outfit CHAI, and many more.floodmagazine.com
