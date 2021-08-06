Cancel
FLOOD FM’s “F Yeah Fridays” Ep. 16 feat. Purity Ring, Tierra Whack, Mark Ronson, and More

By FLOOD Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to celebrate “F Yeah Fridays'” Super Sweet 16. Our host, Aaron Axelsen, is here to share the 15 must-hear new tracks of the week. This week’s podcast features the Canadian electronic-synthpop duo Purity Ring, revered producer, DJ, and international tastemaker Mark Ronson (who enlists a pair of legends with Paul McCartney and Gary Numan), emerging LA indie singer-songwriter Mehro, the return of Chicago hip-hop maverick Joey Purp, and the unusual pairing of ’80s U.K. new wave legends Duran Duran alongside Japan’s energetic disco-punk outfit CHAI, and many more.

