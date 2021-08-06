Cancel
Environment

Showers and storms tonight, Climbing humidity this weekend

By John Hammersmith
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening a few isolated showers and storms are possible here in Michiana. A stray storm or two could be on the strong to low end severe side. Primary threats would be gusty winds. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s. Tomorrow will remain mostly dry until the afternoon and evening hours. During the evening scattered showers and storms are possible. Storms should stay sub-severe. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 80s, but the heat index will push into the lower 90s. Highs will continue to increase into the lower 90s late weekend into early next week. Humidity will stick around bringing more isolated rain and storm chances.

