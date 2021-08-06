Showers and storms tonight, Climbing humidity this weekend

We remain stuck in a steam bath here in Mid-Michigan, and that's setting the stage for some storms to head our way tonight!. Mostly sunny skies will continue through sunset, but the quiet evening weather stands a high likelihood of turning much more active later tonight. A complex of severe thunderstorms associated with another low-pressure system will track east across Wisconsin during the first half of Tuesday evening. While the storms are expected to reach us here in Mid-Michigan, some uncertainty exists regarding how strong they will be on arrival. In any event, the possibility exists for scattered severe storms picking up around midnight, with the threat of damaging wind, hail, and torrential rain.