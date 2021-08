In an era of warming climate, some might expect the Iyme Sands in Southern Siberia to be spreading. But instead, the slopes are disappearing from view under canopies of leaves. The dunes are being colonized by poplar trees and other greenery. They cover 15 square kilometers. Scientists from Tomsk and Tyva State Universities are analyzing the reasons behind the plant growth. While they don't yet know all the reasons, the research team has named climate change as a factor. Climate change is expected to cause an increase in desertification in semi-arid regions around the world. But here, warming temperatures are increasing rainfall, allowing plants to flourish.