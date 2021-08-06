ThinkWhy Welcomes Global Talent Acquisition Expert Jim D’Amico to Executive Advisory Board
ThinkWhy, a Dallas-based SaaS company focused on creating a new generation of AI-driven labor market solutions, announced the addition of globally recognized talent acquisition leader Jim D’Amico to its Executive Advisory Board. D’Amico will advise ThinkWhy on industry needs and best practices, including the use of advanced metrics and data analysis to develop and optimize transformational talent acquisition software solutions.aithority.com
Comments / 0