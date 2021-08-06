ThinkWhy Welcomes Global Talent Acquisition Expert Jim D’Amico to Executive Advisory Board

Former Wells Fargo CMO will drive growth and innovation for one of the leaders in Smart Home Security Solutions. Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC a leading provider of premium do-it-yourself (“DIY”) home security and smart home technology in the United States, announced that Michael Lacorazza has been named chief executive officer and member of the board of directors, effective August 16, 2021. He previously served as chief marketing officer at Wells Fargo where he led the development and implementation of enterprise-wide marketing and digital strategies for the Wells Fargo brand, products and services, data and analytics and marketing technology.