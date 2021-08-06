Violet Chachki and Allie X Have a Lamp Problem
When two stars come together, scientists call it a stellar collision. When two stars collab, however, scientists call it a stellar serve. This week, Violet Chachki and Allie X released a new song “Mistress Violet,” a decadent sonic experience filled with major fashion moments. The song, conceived by Allie X in just one hour and produced by Lecomte De Brégeot, is a synth-filled salute to the feminine divine, which both the singer and drag superstar embody with immaculate perfection.www.interviewmagazine.com
