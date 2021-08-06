Atul Gawande on the COVID-19 Resurgence

For a few brief moments this summer, in places where the vaccination rate was high, we could imagine getting back to life after COVID-19, but the Delta variant has quickly changed the picture. Atul Gawande discusses the latest wave of the virus, the state of vaccination, and a new variant, Lambda, that’s just landed on our shores. Plus, the Weather Station performs a set from home; and Vinson Cunningham walks us through a classic New York City Hall wedding—his own.