You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State basketball player would be the best football player?

Happy August, folks. Kids are headed back to school soon, county fairs are ramping up, baseball has entered the stretch run, and most importantly — college football is right around the corner. On the Fourth of July, the No. 3 player in the country, five-star DL J.T. Tuimoloau, committed to Ryan Day and Ohio State football. However, there was one wrinkle with his commitment that made him even more intriguing — he wants to play basketball, too.