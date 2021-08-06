Cancel
TV Star Beau Mirchoff Engaged to GF Jenny Meinen — See Her Ring!

 4 days ago
“Good Trouble” actor Beau Mirchoff, 32, is ready to take the leap with his psychologist girlfriend Jenny Meinen!

On Friday, Beau announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with posting photos from his proposal at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, he wrote, “The love of my life said oui!”

Jenny also shared photos on her Instagram, writing, “Yes to a lifetime of love with you 💍💕.”

Beau and Jenny have been together for a year.

In March, Beau gushed, "One year with this beautiful human! We’ve lived in a trailer, we’ve weathered a pandemic, we bought a horse, she watched me fall off the horse, and now we live together. In a house. Not a trailer. Love you to pieces baby girl 😘."

It is unclear how they met, but his first photo with her dates back to May 2020.

Beau plays Jamie Hunter, who is the ex of Callie Adams Foster, on “Good Trouble,” currently in its third season.

