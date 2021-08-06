Houma grandmother shot while picking up grandkids from school, police report

A 60-year-old woman was shot Friday afternoon while picking her grandchildren from school.

According to the Houma Police Department, the 60-year-old woman was picking up her grandchildren from St. Francis de Sales school around 1 p.m. when a teenager ran up to her and shot her in the abdomen.

The grandmother was taken to the hospital and is being treated for her wounds.

Houma Police identified 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch as the suspected shooter thanks to community tips after posting this surveillance photo online.

According to police, Dotch approached the area on a bike before getting into an altercation with the 60-year-old woman and shooting her in the gut.

Police obtained a warrant for Dotch's arrest for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a school zone. Dotch is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Dotch escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Shreveport on June 16.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

