Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Governor Won’t Give up His Dream of Voter Suppression

By Peter Wade
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZUyM_0bKAioFQ00

Like a serial murderer in a horror movie, the Texas voter suppression bill will not die. The state’s Republican lawmakers will hold a third special session of the legislature in the hopes of passing a law that would severely restrict voting in the state, along with a slate of other conservative priorities. Meanwhile, many Texas Democrats remain in the nation’s capital after fleeing the state to prevent the House from reaching quorum, the minimum number of members who need to be present in order to vote on legislation, a last-resort effort to block the voting bill.

Gov. Greg Abbott this week announced the new special session of the legislature scheduled to begin Saturday at noon. The governor laid out the legislative priorities of the session with a 17-item agenda , much of which reads like a conservative wishlist. On the list is the election bill, which would make it limit voting hours and locations and restrict vote-by-mail. It would also introduce criminal penalties for election officials who do not allow partisan poll watchers access to watch ballots being counted and make it easier for a judge to overturn an election.

Other priorities on Abbott’s agenda include bills that would ban transgender children from participating in sports, prevent critical race theory from being taught in Texas classrooms, create legal recourse for people kicked off of social media platforms, and implement bail reform that Democrats say would disproportionately affect black and Latino arrestees and lead to more overcrowding of jails in the state. Abbott also listed a bill “relating to legislative quorum requirements,” hinting Republicans may be searching for a way to proceed with votes without Democrats by changing the rules of the legislature around quorum.

“I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve,” Abbott said in a statement accompanying the agenda.

Thus far the more than 50 Democrats who flew to D.C. in July, where they have been advocating for a federal law to shore up voting rights , have not announced their next move. As long as they remain outside of Texas, they are not within state law enforcement’s jurisdiction to force them to return.

“We’re discussing what’s next,” State Rep. Chris Turner, the Democratic leader in the House, told the Texas Tribune . “What is certain is that our caucus is unified in continuing to fight against these anti-voter bills and all these other unnecessary red meat issues that are simply designed to help [Abbott] in his next primary election.”

Comments / 1

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Voter Suppression#Texas Governor#The Texas Tribune#Democrats#House#Latino#Republicans#Texans#State#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Career Development & AdviceRolling Stone

My Top 7 Best Practices for Cultivating Creativity

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Warning: Before reading these best practices on creativity, I must warn you that there are side effects from reading this article that include: Reaching a new creative elevation, developing a numbness for naysayers and feeling a constant flow of new ideas. (Please discontinue reading this article if you are afraid to tap into new creative levels.)
RetailRolling Stone

Advice for Brand Leaders on Crafting Authentic Celebrity Collaborations

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. You know what they say, if it’s a day that ends in “y,” there’s a new celebrity liquor brand out. Well, maybe that’s not a saying, but nowadays, it should be.
Public HealthRolling Stone

Limp Bizkit Cancel August US Tour Dates Due to Covid-19 Safety Concerns

Following their triumphant performance at Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit have canceled the remainder of their August concerts due to safety concerns related to Covid-19. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”
SportsRolling Stone

Tokyo Olympics: Closing Ceremonies of 2021 Games

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony aired live at 7 a.m. EST on Sunday, August 8th, after the last gold medal event, the men’s water polo final. The time difference in Tokyo means that the prime time rebroadcast will air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, August 8th. The theme of the event was “Worlds We Share,” and you can see images here. The event celebrated Japanese culture — from taiko drumming and Harajuku street fashion to J-pop hits and Ainu dance — before handing off to France, the country that will host the 2024 games in Paris, with the theme, “Made for Sharing.”
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

'Too little, too late': Texas Dems respond to Abbott's new COVID plan

Many Texas leaders aren't pleased with Gov. Greg Abbott's "late" COVID-19 response amid a surge in Texas. On Monday, August 9, Abbott announced he would call on the Texas Department of State Health Services to coordinate staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas healthcare facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations.
Texas StateMSNBC

Abbott's mixed message on COVID crisis' seriousness in Texas

As COVID infections and hospitalizations worsen in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) realizes his state has a serious problem. It's precisely why the governor issued an urgent appeal yesterday, asking out-of-state medical professionals to help serve in Texas hospitals, which are struggling to keep up with the intensifying conditions. Abbott...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democrat Austin judge BLOCKS the arrest of the fugitive Texas Dems who want to return from DC after fleeing to stop the GOP's voting bill

A Democrat Texas judge has temporarily blocked the arrest of Texas House Democrats who fled the state to deny Republicans quorum on their voting reforms bills. In the order, Travis County Judge Brad Urrutia banned Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan from 'detaining, confining, or otherwise restricting a Texas House Democrat's movement without his or her consent,' as well as 'issuing any warrant or other instruments' that would lead to their confinement.
Texas StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

Texas Governor More Concerned With Stopping Mask Mandates Than Stopping the Virus

Officials in one Texas city are literally sounding the alarm over rising Covid-19 cases in the state, as the seven-day average number of confirmed cases has steadily risen since late July and surpassed 10,000 over the weekend, according to the Department of State Health Services. But Republican Governor Greg Abbott continues to thwart local governments that want to make masks mandatory, caring more about stopping mask mandates than the virus. The city of Austin activated its emergency response system over the weekend to warn residents of rising cases and encourage them to mask up, get vaccinated and stay home to fight...
Texas Stateblogforarizona.net

Texodus: Texas Democratic Legislators Get A Temporary Reprieve From A State Court

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who called a special session to enact onerous new voter suppression laws based upon Trump’s Big Lie, was thwarted by Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. (Texodus) to plead their case with Democrats in Congress that they must pass the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, or all hope is lost in Texas.

Comments / 1

Community Policy