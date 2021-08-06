Cancel
Olympic history has not been kind to the Boomers. Will this be different?

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard not to feel a sense of déjà vu. Australia’s men’s basketball team have been here before – and it has never ended well. Since 1976, the Boomers have progressed to the quarter-finals or further at every Games but one (Athens 2004). In 1988, 1996, 2000 and 2016, Australia made it to the semi-finals. On each occasion, they have lost – to Yugoslavia, the United States, France and Serbia respectively.

