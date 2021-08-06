Cancel
Chicken Vegetable Bean Stew Recipe

By Catherine Brookes
mashed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot you can say about this soup. It's protein-rich, it's low-carb, it's keto-friendly, it's a great comfort food for a chilly fall or winter day ... and on it goes. But really, there are two points you need to understand above all else: One, this chicken vegetable bean stew is very easy to make, and two, it's absolutely delicious. Thus, it's no surprise it's a favorite of chef and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, and it quite possibly will be a go-to favorite meal for you as well.

