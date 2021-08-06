Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

PHILS AND METS ARE LIKE 2 SHIPS PASSING IN THE NIGHT!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Phils and Mets get ready for their showdown series at the Bank, with the meltdown Metropolitans clinging to a half-game lead in NL East, Philly fans are giddy. Whereas Mets fans, as epitomized by the New York Post, are hanging by a thread:. There are two gale-force winds...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Phils#Phillies#Ships#Mlb#Baseball#Phils#Mets#Bank#Metropolitans#The New York Post#Marlins
Related
fastphillysports.com

PHILS AGAIN CAN’T HIT IN PITT AND FALL 4 1/2 BEHIND METS!

The Phillies ended July 4 1/2 games behind the NL East-lead ind Mets. And they can’t blame last night pitcher, Aaron Nola, who pitched good enough to win. You can blame the Phillies hitters. Jacob Stallings drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the...
fastphillysports.com

PHILS HAVE METS WEEKEND ON THEIR MIND AFTER NATS IN DC

The Phillies are hot on the Mets tail and they head to New York for a weekend series after the finish with the Nats in DC. The Fightins go for their fourth straight win tonight with right-hander Chase Anderson (2-4, 6.75 ERA) opposes righty Paolo Espino (3-2, 3.08). Anderson, 33,...
fastphillysports.com

PHILS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF METS WOEFUL BULLPEN!

After holding the NL East lead for the last three months, the Mets fell out a half-game out of first place after falling 5-2 to the Phillies. Edwin Diaz, who allowed a two-run homer to Bryce Harper in the eighth inning that secured the Phillies’ victory, blew three straight saves (two of which became losses), beginning with the final game before the All-Star break, against the Pirates.
numberfire.com

Michael Conforto sitting for Mets Saturday night

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Conforto is being replaced in right field by Brandon Drury against Reds starter Wade Miley. In 258 plate appearances this season, Conforto has a .199 batting average with a .654...
numberfire.com

Javier Baez making Mets' debut Saturday night

New York Mets infielder Javier Baez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Baez is getting the nod at shortstop while batting fourth in the order against Reds starter Wade Miley. It's his first game with the new team. Our models project Baez for...
fastphillysports.com

PHILS SWEEP CUTS LEAD TO HALF-GAME — METS ARE IN TOWN TONIGHT!

J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each doubled in two runs in the ninth inning, and the Phillies rallied for a 7-6 victory and a sweep of the Nationals. The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who travel to Citizens Bank Park for a three-game series beginning tonight.
wcn247.com

USA gold in beach volleyball...Phils slash Mets' lead again

TOKYO (AP) — American beach volleyball players April Ross and Alix Klineman beat an Australian duo, 21-15, 21-16 in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Games. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.
ESPN

LEADING OFF: Local rivalries, Phils vs Mets for NL East lead

------ NEIGHBORHOOD RIVALRIES. In-state interleague matchups take center stage in several locales as the Chicago White Sox play the Cubs in a Wrigley Field matinee, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Angels, and the Kansas City Royals visit the St. Louis Cardinals. Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.07 ERA), with the lowest...
The Associated Press

Phils win 6th straight, beat Mets to take over NL East lead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run, and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their sixth straight game to take over first place in the NL East with a 4-2 victory over the slumping New York Mets on Friday night.
fastphillysports.com

1ST-PLACE PHILS LEAD CRATERING METS BY 1 1/2 AND BRAVES BY 2!

Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh straight victory, 5-3 over the cratering New York Mets. Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer and doubled for the Phillies, who increased their NL East lead over New York to 1 1/2 games and 2 over Atlanta.
pitcherlist.com

Trouble in Queens? Can Edwin Diaz Help the Mets Right the Ship?

The New York Mets have been in first place in the NL East throughout most of the season. In a division that looked like it could offer the best competition and best quality of baseball during the year, it has instead been one of the worst divisions in baseball. The Mets are in first place with an offense that was one of the best in 2020, to one of the worst in 2021. The Phillies bullpen issues continue to plague them, Atlanta is not healthy and its pitching staff has been a letdown while the Nationals had a fire sale at the deadline and the Marlins aren’t quite there yet. For a while there, in the darkness of it all, Edwin Díaz was having one of the best seasons by a reliever in baseball and helping the Mets lockdown wins and maintain their division lead. As that lead has dwindled, can Díaz help the Mets right the ship?
southernillinoisnow.com

Phils sweep away Nats as Mets fall again to Fish

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Mets had a comfortable lead in the National League East just over a week ago. Not anymore. The Phillies are within a half-game of the division lead after putting together a four-run ninth to complete a four-game sweep of Washington, 7-6. The Nationals led 5-3 until J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins hit two-run doubles in the ninth to send the Phils to their fifth win in a row.
MLB

Late rally puts Phils within half-game of Mets

WASHINGTON -- The Phillies spent their week at Nationals Park with a direct view from the visitors’ third-base dugout of the massive out-of-town scoreboard in right-center-field -- and they weren't shy about acknowledging it. So when the Phils locked down Monday's win, they knew the first-place Mets had lost to...
NBC Sports

Undermanned Phils beat Mets again, have longest win streak in nearly a decade

No Rhys Hoskins, no Didi Gregorius, no Andrew McCutchen, and the Phillies keep on winning. The Phils beat the Mets 5-3 on Saturday to extend their win streak to seven games, their longest since 2012. They’ve taken this important series against a scuffling team, moving 1½ games ahead of the...
fastphillysports.com

PHILS A FAVE TO TAKE METS TO THE BANK TONIGHT FOR 1ST PLACE!

The Mets have historically hit very well at Citizens Bank, including a pair of eight-run outbursts earlier this season — one in April and one in May. And with the Mets’ bats largely slumbering over the last week and change after coming out of the gate hot following the All-Star break, they should be welcoming the trip to Philly.
fastphillysports.com

WHY EX-MET ZACK WHEELER IS BIG FAVE TODAY FOR PHILS SWEEP!

The Phillies are sending their ace Zack Wheeler out today against the Mets, looking for their second straight series sweep. It would be inaccurate to say the Mets have hit rock bottom in Philadelphia, since that happened earlier in the week in Miami. But they have made no attempts to...
sandiegouniontribune.com

Wheeler 2-hitter, Harper HR, Phils beat Mets, 8th win in row

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, Bryce Harper homered and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies finished off a three-game sweep for their eighth straight victory, 3-0 over the fading New York Mets on Sunday. Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies, who moved...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Zack Wheeler pitches CG shutout as Phillies sweep Mets

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.
fastphillysports.com

AFTER SWEEP BY PHILS, METS MAY NOT BE CLOSE TO ROCK BOTTOM!

The Phillies are in first place in NL East, and lead the Braves by 2 games, with the Mets melting down to 3rd, 2 1/2 games behind. And, to put New York’s plight into perspective, check out what the New York Post’s Mike Puma thinks:. The scary part for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy