PHILS AND METS ARE LIKE 2 SHIPS PASSING IN THE NIGHT!

The New York Mets have been in first place in the NL East throughout most of the season. In a division that looked like it could offer the best competition and best quality of baseball during the year, it has instead been one of the worst divisions in baseball. The Mets are in first place with an offense that was one of the best in 2020, to one of the worst in 2021. The Phillies bullpen issues continue to plague them, Atlanta is not healthy and its pitching staff has been a letdown while the Nationals had a fire sale at the deadline and the Marlins aren’t quite there yet. For a while there, in the darkness of it all, Edwin Díaz was having one of the best seasons by a reliever in baseball and helping the Mets lockdown wins and maintain their division lead. As that lead has dwindled, can Díaz help the Mets right the ship?