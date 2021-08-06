Dr. Jessica Johnson: Biles proves to be a champion, not a selfish athlete
“The fears are paper tigers. You can do anything you decide to do.”. This quote from Amelia Earhart begins the 12th chapter of Simone Biles’ 2016 New York Times bestselling autobiography “Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.” Biles could not have had a better year in 2016 as she won individual gold medals in the all-around, floor and vault competitions, as well as a U.S. team gold medal at the Rio Olympics. Prior to the Rio Games, she became the first female gymnast to win three consecutive all-around World Championship titles. Biles had cemented her legacy in gymnastics as the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time, heading into Tokyo this summer with a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, but when she pulled out of the team and individual all-around finals, her fiercest critics believed she had succumbed to paper tigers. In the minds of many, the GOAT isn’t allowed to have an off-day, especially not on the global stage.www.limaohio.com
