Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Biles proves to be a champion, not a selfish athlete

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The fears are paper tigers. You can do anything you decide to do.”. This quote from Amelia Earhart begins the 12th chapter of Simone Biles’ 2016 New York Times bestselling autobiography “Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.” Biles could not have had a better year in 2016 as she won individual gold medals in the all-around, floor and vault competitions, as well as a U.S. team gold medal at the Rio Olympics. Prior to the Rio Games, she became the first female gymnast to win three consecutive all-around World Championship titles. Biles had cemented her legacy in gymnastics as the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time, heading into Tokyo this summer with a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, but when she pulled out of the team and individual all-around finals, her fiercest critics believed she had succumbed to paper tigers. In the minds of many, the GOAT isn’t allowed to have an off-day, especially not on the global stage.

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Amelia Earhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gymnastics#Selfish#New York Times#Yurchenko#Cbn News#American#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Former UFC champion thinks Simone Biles needs some 'tough love'

The sun didn’t suddenly set in Tokyo. That’s just another world-class athlete throwing shade at Olympian Simone Biles. Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is the latest to criticize the gymnast. Having previously won gold himself (2008 Olympics), Cejudo is of the opinion that Biles could use a "kick in the arse."
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
GymnasticsMic

Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee just proved gymnastics can evolve meaningfully

It's been an eventful week in women's gymnastics. On Tuesday, Americans awoke to the stunning news that Simone Biles had withdrawn from team competition at the Olympics to prioritize her mental and physical health — a courageous, difficult decision that reasonable people applauded and certain trolls disparaged. For a while,...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Charles Barkley says pro athletes who refuse COVID-19 vaccine are 'selfish'

Charles Barkley has no time for you if you're unwilling to get vaccinated at this point of the COVID-19 pandemic — especially if you're a professional athlete. During an appearance on "Back on the Record with Bob Costas" that premiered Friday night on HBO, the Basketball Hall of Famer said that players who refuse to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are being "selfish."
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
FitnessPosted by
AL.com

Simone Biles is now the Magic Johnson of mental health

This is an opinion column. “I was watching it live,” my friend is saying. “I don’t play tape stuff.”. My friend is Wendy Hilliard. Former gymnast Wendy Hilliard. I don’t recall where our paths initially crossed during my season as a sports journalist, during her years as a dominant competitor in rhythmic gymnastics. Years as the first Black woman to represent the U.S. in international competition. Years that took her to three World Championships. Years as the first Black woman to serve as president of the Women’s Sports Foundation.
Tennisthespun.com

Throwback: Hannah Teter Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Several notable athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine over the years. The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this summer. Once again, it featured a notable athlete, as tennis star Naomi Osaka was featured on one of three different covers. Hannah Teter, now 34,...
Gymnasticswestwoodhorizon.com

The Olympics Gymnastics Vault Threatens the Well Being of the Athletes

The Tokyo Olympics have provided the world with the entertainment we could have only dreamed about last year. Eyes pinned on the screen, millions of families anticipate positive results for their favored countries. With the world still facing a global pandemic, we can see the Olympics keeping precautions by leaving hand sanitizer stations all around the Olympic Village, keeping plastic dividers between athletes during eating times, and mandating masks. However, the Olympics have done a foul job keeping the women gymnasts physically safe and reducing injury rates. With women’s gymnastics being one of the most-watched sports in the Olympics, it is irrational that they don’t take enough care of their athletes.
wfxrtv.com

Simone Biles highlights mental issues in young athletes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Athletes are coming into their specializations at younger ages. As more of them face different types of pressures, it has them dealing with more stressful situations. These types of pressures play a big part in their mental health and have some of them stepping back on a national and international platform.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Selfish . . . or selfless — commentators on Simone Biles

What pundits are saying about Simone Biles. No one was harsher on Biles decision than British commentator Piers Morgan. Hitting on her quote about ‘I feel like I’m also not having as much fun,” he writes for The Daily Mail: “You’re not just at these Games for yourself, Simone. You are part of Team USA, representing the United States of America, and hundreds of millions of American people watching back home, not to mention all the sponsors who’ve paid huge sums to support you.”
Sportsmorningbrew.com

Simone Biles Proves that Being Mentally Tough Is More Important than Medals

Simone Biles is rightfully dominating the news cycle this week (even for those of us without a Peacock subscription). On Tuesday, the 24-year-old gymnastics GOAT announced she’s prioritizing her mental health and taking a step back from the Olympics. She added in her statement: “It's OK sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself, because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are—rather than just battle through it.” Power to her.

Comments / 1

Community Policy