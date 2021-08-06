Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Frank Ocean Unveils Homer, Luxury Jewelry Line and Store

By Jem Aswad
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of a clear blue sky on a hot August Friday afternoon, Frank Ocean announce a new “luxury” jewelry company called Homer. The announcement comes with an 84-page catalog, the cover of which was designed and photographed by Ocean. Certain images are included below. More from Variety. Frank Ocean Signs...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Photography#Diamonds#Variety Frank Ocean Signs#American#Heritage#Signal#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Homer, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Frank Ocean doesn't want Homer to be 'less expensive' than Cartier

Frank Ocean didn't want his accessories collection to be "any less expensive than Cartier". The 33-year-old star has founded independent American luxury company Homer, which sells fine and high jewellery pieces and printed silk scarves, and he always intended to do something high end because of his aspirations when he was a child.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
rolling out

Frank Ocean launches independent luxury brand

Frank Ocean is launching an independent luxury company called Homer. The first items to be released from the collection will include printed silk scarves and jewelry pieces that are handcrafted using 18-karat gold, sterling silver and American lab–grown diamonds. All pieces are designed in New York but handmade in Italy. According to GQ, the prices for the products range from a $435 Enamel plus-symbol pendant to $1.9 million for a sphere legs high jewelry necklace.
MusicMichigan Daily

Dear Frank Ocean

I was never one to have a favorite musical artist. I just listened to whatever came on the radio as filler music. Whenever someone asked me who my favorite musician was, I never had an answer. I’d have a rotation of familiar artists I’d cite from time to time when asked during classroom icebreakers — Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish — but in reality it was simply whoever first came to mind. I’d always reduced music to having a simple purpose: to serve as background noise that occupies silence and makes car rides a little less awkward.
Musichotspotatl.com

Frank Ocean To Headline 2023 Coachella

Rejoice Frank Ocean fans for the California crooner is set to come out of hiding and return to the stage for the first time in forever at the next Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in 2023. The Blonde artist is set to headline next year’s Coachella festival IF the...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Frank Ocean's Homer & Prada Collab on Bags, Jacket

So, what exactly is Frank Ocean up to when he's not blessing us with certified eargasms? Starting his own luxury company, apparently. Today, the 33-year-old artist announced Homer, his own independent American luxury brand specializing in high-end jewelry. Beginning August 9, the inaugural Homer collection will be available exclusively at...
CelebritiesVulture

No, Frank Ocean’s New Luxury Company Isn’t a Front for a New Album

Today may not have brought us a new Kanye West album, and now it looks like it’s not bringing us a new Frank Ocean one either. Ocean, the R&B experimentalist, launched a new luxury company called Homer on August 6, setting off a bit of confusion when fans found a 12-track album on the website. A tab on the right reads “listen to 454,” and upon clicking, it plays through a woozy hip-hop project that many thought could be new Frank Ocean music (despite the unrecognizable vocals). But Ocean’s publicist told Vulture that the project is an album by the rapper 454 — who, according to this Rolling Stone interview and photo shoot, is not Frank Ocean. In fact, the songs line up with 454’s debut album, 4 REAL, released in March (and, according to Reddit sleuths, an album Ocean liked at the time).
MusicHipHopDX.com

Frank Ocean Follows Tyler, The Creator Album Feature With Homer Luxury Brand Launch

New York, NY – As time rolls on, enigmatic R&B sensation Frank Ocean continues to find ways to reinvent himself outside of music. More than five years after the release of his highly regarded, platinum-selling album Blonde, Ocean signals his entrance into yet another new artistic era with the announcement of his luxury brand Homer.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Swimming Pool-Themed Jewelry Stores

The Gavello jewelry store in Mykonos, Greece, recently transformed to resemble the 1960s swimming pool. Designed by the creative agency Saint of Athens in collaboration with Dive Architects, the store stands out from the plethora of nearby retail stores with its luxury 60s style. The team used cool blue tile...
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

Frank Ocean returns to the public eye with the debut of his luxury label, Homer

Frank Ocean is the epitome of the ultimate modern day juxtaposition – enigmatic with an undeniably influential presence. Estimated to be worth $13 million and having appeared in Time’s list of the 100 most influential people while in his mid-20s, Frank Ocean is a queer icon who continues to break down age-old stereotypes in his music and with his personal style.
Designers & Collectionsmanofmany.com

Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Brand ‘Homer’ with $2.5 Million Diamond Necklace

It might not be the new album they have been waiting for, but Frank Ocean fans finally have something to celebrate. On Friday, the Grammy award-winning musician has launched a new luxury company called Homer, revealing the first collection will focus on jewellery and silk scarves. While Ocean’s new foray lands in the midst of a global retail revolution, he isn’t shying away from old haunts. The flagship physical store opening kicks off in New York on Monday.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Maniscalcos shine with new jewelry store

Buying a diamond doesn’t have to be an overwhelming experience. The Diamond Bar LLC, a newly opened retail jeweler in Providence, is adding cheer to the four-Cs of diamonds – carat, cut, clarity and color – with an in-store bar and relaxed atmosphere. The business, owned by Steve and Zhabrina Maniscalco, opened in February at…
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Floral-Themed Luxury Jewelry

Mikimoto's new jewelry collection features floral designs and springtime colors. The luxury brand showcases its passion for the season through its latest pieces by incorporating elements of nature into its designs. Inspired by Japan's ukiyo-e art movement, Mikimoto celebrates its Japanese heritage with scenic pieces. The brand captures the refined...
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Must Read: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Named Tiffany & Co. Ambassadors, Can a Brand Publish a Magazine People Actually Want to Read?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are Tiffany & Co.'s newest brand ambassadors. In its September 2021 cover story, Harper's Bazaar announced that Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are now Tiffany & Co. brand ambassadors. They're the latest celebrities to join the now-LVMH-owned jewelry company's roster, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rosé. {Harper's Bazaar}
EntertainmentGreenwichTime

Jack White Combines Anglophilia With Vinyl-philia as Third Man Records Prepares to Open London Shop

Jack White III has a thing for things that come in threes, so it perhaps follows that there would be a third Third Man Records location. The surprise, perhaps, is that he hasn’t augmented the Nashville and Detroit storefronts by going to one or the other U.S. coasts with a new retail outlet, but has indulged in Anglophilia by making London the latest city to sport one of his signature record shops.
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Jewelry store coming to Bethesda Row

Gorjana, a jewelry store chain based in Southern California, will open a store in Bethesda Row this fall, property landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust said Wednesday. Gorjana sells necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings, according to its website. Prices range from $38 to $700, according to a press release. The new...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy