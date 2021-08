One of the best competitions at Ravens training camp is at tight end, where Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle will take the top two spots but a third could make the 53-man roster. On Monday, Josh Oliver literally elevated the game, skying for the most impressive catch of the day to make a statement in the competition. Oliver leapt over cornerback Anthony Averett and held on for a touchdown during red-zone 7-on-7 drills. He also made a couple catches in tight traffic.