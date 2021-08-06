Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Comedian's 'Alfredo Rivera' Frontier Flight Attendant Spoof Video Goes Viral

By Todd Spangler
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extremely bad behavior of one Frontier Airlines passenger — who had to be restrained by being duct-taped to his seat — served as viral comedy gold for YouTube creator and comedian The Real Spark. The Real Spark, whose name is James Bates according to his Instagram, recorded a mock...

Behind Viral Videos
Internetfangirlish.com

Lizzo Is All Of Us In Her Latest Instagram Live

People be out in the streets wild, acting as though the pandemic is over, when the reality is, it’s not. It’s bad. Living in NYC, I lived next to a hospital during the start of the pandemic and to this day have anxiety over the sound of sirens, smells, and hell most anything having to do with the pandemic. Having a weak immune system and also having had covid, I do not want this again.
AstronomyAOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' fans call out an inaccurate answer on the show

With George Stephanopoulos serving as guest-host on Jeopardy! Thursday, there was a clue from the “Time For Science” category about the discoveries of famed astronomer, Percival Lowell. But after viewers took a telescope to the answer, it was discovered that there was most likely a mistake made by the show.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Wendy Williams Mocks TikTok Star That Died, His Family Wants An Apology

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Television Talk Show Host Wendy Williams has been blogged about doing some pretty unusual things she has done on her show the past year and half or so. Everything from farting on set, forgetting things, looking lost, getting checked, about her facts in stories, you name it bloggers have been all over it. However her recent stunt has folks upset and as well they should be. During Wendy’s hot topics she decided to make TikTok star, Matima “Swavy” Miller, a topic when she said “I have no idea who this is,” … “Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building.” then she went on to say that he had more followers then her etc, etc. What’s wrong with her saying this? Wendy Williams had all this all to say just to segue that Swavy had been murdered.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Activists outraged by viral videos of people eating live animals

Korean “mukbang” is when influencers post videos of themselves eating a large amount of food. Mukbang enables creators to profit from eating food. Some users are accused of animal cruelty due to eating raw marine animals, though it is accepted under YouTube and Facebook’s guidelines. On YouTube and Facebook, Korean...
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
Celebritiesthesource.com

42 Dugg Reacts to Fans Questioning Awkward Video with Son

While 42 Dugg meant to post a few videos to acknowledge his son’s third birthday, the rapper seems to have just gotten the attention of some concerned fans after a video he posted kissing his son’s neck. Many thought that the act was highly inappropriate and awkward to watch. Soon after the rapper became the front face of memes and a trending topic on social media.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

TikTok User Timbo the Redneck Reportedly Died While Performing a Stunt in His Truck

When it comes to connecting to people around the world via social media, the popular video-sharing app TikTok really cannot be topped. The short videos, viral challenges, uncannily astute algorithm, and collaborative nature of the app all come together to make it feel as though the people you follow are truly connected to your real life. And in so many ways, they are! That also means that in the tragic event of a TikToker’s death, the grief can have a ripple effect upon thousands of people.

