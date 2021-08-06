Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheshire, CT

'Swan Song': Udo Kier Lives Out Loud, Even If This Movie Mumbles

By Guy Lodge
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUdo Kier is the kind of actor who defies notions of great screen acting as chameleonic or transformative: you don’t cast him in a role, you cast the role as Udo Kier, and let his curious, transfixing presence do the rest. Over a globe-trotting, seven-decade career that has cheerfully run the grindhouse-to-arthouse gamut, the German star’s million-yard gaze — through distinctively double-glazed, powder-blue eyes — has left a lingering impression in any number of films that have not, and helped a handful of great ones haunt us a little deeper. You wouldn’t remember the OG Suspiria, or My Own Private Idaho, or Bacurau, or an assortment of Lars von Trier nightmares quite the same way without that uncanny, unflappable stare — a sort of Cheshire cat smile for the cinema, though just as liable to be a murderous scowl.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cheshire, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Robyn
Person
Lars Von Trier
Person
Udo Kier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Curs D#American#Ohioan#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
Variety

Prolific Character Actor Udo Kier ‘Happily Surprised’ With First Leading Role in 50 Years in Indie Dramedy ‘Swan Song’

After performing in internationals film for five decades, the German-born character actor Udo Kier is getting rave reviews for a rare Hollywood leading role in “Swan Song.” And at age 76, Kier says he’s hoping the role is no swan song for him: it’s just the beginning of a new phase of his career. “I am really, really, a little bit surprised but pleasantly surprise that I made 50 years of movies, and now everybody writes: ‘After 50 years, finally Udo Kier is a leading man!’” Kier told Variety on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at...
Theater & Dancewlrn.org

Director Todd Stephens On His New Dramedy, 'Swan Song'

UDO KIER: (As Pat Pitsenbarger) Nobody remembers me. I used to perform here every Saturday night. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Really? What was your drag name?. KIER: (As Pat Pitsenbarger) Mr. Pat. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Must have been before my time. KIER: (As Pat Pitsenbarger) Yes. It was before...
CelebritiesEW.com

How Swan Song star Udo Kier became a leading man after 50 years in the business

EW only has 20 minutes to chat over Zoom with legendary actor Udo Kier. Frankly, that's not much time for a conversation with a man whose remarkable filmography spans from the 1966 short Road to Saint Tropez (directed by future Myra Breckinridge filmmaker Mike Sarne) to 2019's acclaimed thriller Bacurau, which won the Jury Prize at Cannes. Kier is surely the only actor to have been directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Dario Argento, Lars von Trier, Gus Van Sant, and Wim Wenders — and definitely the sole actor who has worked with them and also appeared in movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Johnny Mnemonic, Barb Wire, Blade, and Armageddon.
kclu.org

A Retired Hairdresser Revisits His Past In 'Swan Song'

Pat Pitsenbarger was the Liberace of Sandusky, as a character calls him. But when we meet the retired hairdresser in "Swan Song," a new film from Todd Stephens, Pat's wearing sad, saggy sweatpants at a retirement home and fills his hours refolding napkins he cages from the cafeteria. But a request to do hair one last time for the funeral of an old client sets him on a long walk through the town and through his past.
Thousand Oaks, CAETOnline.com

Pat Hitchcock, Daughter of Alfred Hitchcock Who Appeared in His Films, Dead at 93

Pat Hitchcock, the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, has died. She was 93. Pat died Monday in Thousand Oaks, California, according to multiple reports. The actress appeared in several of her father’s films, including Strangers on a Train as Barbara Morton, the sister of Ruth Roman's character, Anne Morton, and in Psycho as Janet Leigh’s office mate Caroline, who offers to share her tranquilizers. She also appeared in his 1950 film, Stage Fright.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Swan Song (2021)

Written and Directed by Todd Stephens. Starring Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie, Ira Hawkins, Stephanie McVay, Tom Bloom, Thom Hilton, Roshon Thomas, Annie Kitral, Eric Eisenbrey, Dave Sorboro, Bryant Carroll, Shanessa Sweeney, Ray Perrin, Catherine L. Albers, Shelby Garrett, Jonah Blechman, and Richard Strauss. SYNOPSIS:. A formerly...
48hills.org

From ‘Edge of Seventeen’ to ‘Swan Song,’ a queer director salutes Sandusky

Filmmaker Todd Stephens was on such a high after his 1998 movie, Edge of Seventeen, became a festival hit. The loosely autobiographical film—based on Stephens’ own experience as a gay high schooler in Sandusky, Ohio, in the early ‘80s—won numerous awards at Outfest and Frameline. “I remember the film getting...
Moviesdmagazine.com

How an Unlikely Muse Connected a Filmmaker to His Ohio Roots in Swan Song

As a youngster growing up in the blue-collar lakefront city of Sandusky, Ohio, Todd Stephens became fascinated with a flamboyant stranger who always seemed to hang around downtown, wearing matching pantsuits and a cocktail ring on every finger. “He looked very different from everybody else,” Stephens recalled. “It was a...
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Swan Song’ is the movie equivalent of a bad hair day

“Swan Song” is inspired by a real person, a flamboyant hairdresser that writer-director Todd Stephens knew when growing up in Sandusky, Ohio. But sometimes real-life inspiration doesn’t work out. The filmmaker will have something in mind that only he can seeand assumes that we can see too, because when he looks at his film, he sees a composite of what’s on screen and what’s in his memory. We just see the movie.
Roger Ebert

It's Not My Swan Song: Udo Kier on His Latest Drama and How Much He Has Left to Give

Udo Kier is a living legend of cinema. Over the last 55 years, he has proved prolific and pioneering, appearing in more than 220 films and working with the likes of Lars von Trier, Gus van Sant, Dario Argento, and Andy Warhol. At the start, this German actor was proclaimed by the press as “the most beautiful boy in the world.” From there, his intense screen led to a string of horror movies, and he became a character actor who could dazzle with a few short scenes. You might recognize him in anything from the 1977 Giallo classic “Suspiria,” to the heralded 2019 thriller “Bacurau” to Pamela Anderson’s outrageous 1996 action vehicle “Barb Wire.” Kier has truly done it all ... almost. At 76, Kier has at long last made the leap to leading man with “Swan Song,” an elegiac comedy that some are calling his best movie yet.
Sandusky Register

Take in 'Swan Song'

SANDUSKY — Be sure to get to the Cinemark movie plaza this weekend, if you can, to see Sandusky filmmaker Todd Stephens' latest work, "Swan Song." It opens here in Sandusky and in 49 other locations across the country. Stephens said he's excited the movie will open in 50 locations...
Sandusky Register

'Swan Song' spotlights Sandusky staples

SANDUSKY — The silver screen’s next mega feature shines a bright spotlight on Sandusky. “Swan Song,” the newest film by writer and director Todd Stephens, a 1985 Sandusky High School graduate, premieres in select theaters nationwide on Friday. This would include Cinemark Stadium behind Sandusky Mall. “This is a movie...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Nathan Osmond performs his song from the new movie EVEN IN DREAMS

EVEN IN DREAMS is opening in theaters on Friday, August 6, 2021. The film was shot over 15 days last fall in Utah. The cast includes many well-known talent including Nathan Osmond who plays himself in the movie. Nathan also sings in the movie and joined us to perform his...
Register Citizen

Styling 'Swan Song': Behind Udo Kier's Most Memorable Looks

Udo Kier, the popular character actor seen in hundreds of films over the years, is finally getting his share of the spotlight as a lead actor in the indie “Swan Song,” in which he plays a retired small-town hairdresser. The film’s hair and makeup team took their inspirations from the real-life character who inspired the film.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Public invited to 'Swan Song' Q&A

SANDUSKY — Filmmaker Todd Stephens is back home to promote his movie "Swan Song," playing this week in Cinemark Stadium at Sandusky Mall. It's the location where he and another icon from Sandusky, same-sex marriage rights champion Jim Obergefell, will meet with moviegoers Wednesday evening. "Jim and I both grew...
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg on his role in Slasher: Flesh & Blood and his return to directing

David Cronenberg is best known for his work behind the camera, directing a string of body horror classics, including 1986's The Fly, as well as 2005's A History of Violence and 2007's Eastern Promises, both of which starred Viggo Mortensen. But the Canadian auteur also has a fondness for appearing in front of the camera, with his acting credits ranging from 2001's Jason X to Star Trek: Discovery. Most recently, Cronenberg signed on to play a wealthy businessman named Spencer Galloway in season 4 of the anthology horror show Slasher, which is titled Slasher: Flesh & Blood and premieres on the streaming service Shudder this Thursday.
AOL Moviefone

Todd Stephens Talks About the Real Mr. Pat that Inspired ‘Swan Song’

The director also talks about casting Udo Kier and shooting in Sandusky, Ohio. Todd Stephens’ new movie ‘Swan Song’ tells the story of Mr. Pat, a retired hairdresser in the small town of Sandusky, Ohio. This is the third movie that Phillips has set in his hometown of Sandusky, and veteran German actor Udo Kier plays Mr. Pat. Phillips talked to us about his new movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy