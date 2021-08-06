UPDATE: Hospital board to meet in emergency session Saturday as COVID-19 'crisis' forces closure of Commerce ER

UPDATE 5:11 p.m. The Hunt Regional Hospital Board of Directors will be meeting in an emergency session at 8 a.m. Saturday to consider the temporary closure of the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce due to COVID-19. The meeting will be held in the Homer Horton Jr. Board Room in the Hunt Regional Medical Center, 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. The public is invited, although the hospital district is requiring all visitors to the hospital to wear masks and undergo screenings upon entering the building.