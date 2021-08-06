Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Fights Back After Jamie Spears Alleges Singer Is 'Mentally Sick' and Needs Psychiatric Hold

Britney Spears has reportedly chosen who she’d like to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. The pop star’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents this week requesting that Jason Rubin be appointed to his client’s conservatorship, according to TMZ. Rubin is a CPA with experience handling elder-financial-abuse litigation, as well as managing complex trust portfolios, per his website. According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Britney’s current cash assets are valued at $2,730,454, with noncash assets totaling $57,666,398. The outlet believes this is not a complete picture of her financial portfolio as there are also a number of Morgan Stanley accounts listed and real estate valued at $8,455,483.