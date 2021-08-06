Cancel
Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Fights Back After Jamie Spears Alleges Singer Is 'Mentally Sick' and Needs Psychiatric Hold

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, in a statement obtained by Variety, Montgomery is pushing back on Mr. Spears claims — and, once again, asking him to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship. “Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks,” Montgomery’s statement says, in part. “It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only — the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”

Britney Spears Suffers Legal Loss in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears' fight to have father Jamie Spears removed as the conservator of her estate has hit a setback as the judge denied a request from the pop star's attorney to move up a landmark hearing, NBC News reports. Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny rejected Monday the petition to advance the hearing filed last week by Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart.
Celebritiesnbcrightnow.com

Britney Spears' social media break

Britney Spears is taking a small break from social media. The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker - who is currently battling to end her conservatorship - has announced to her fans that she will be posting on Instagram "a little less from now on". She wrote: "In a system where I’ve...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Was Britney Spears given a drug cocktail? Ex-Bodyguard unpacks everything

Former bodyguard of Britney Spears reveals explosive guardianship. Mojito, Piña Colada and Tequila Sunrise are popular cocktail varieties. According to her ex-bodyguard, singer Britney Spears (39) used to get a completely different, less delicious flavor: a violent drug cocktail. And the bodyguard unpacks even more explosive details while Britney is currently fighting for her freedom in court.
CelebritiesNBC News

In Britney Spears conservatorship filing, her father calls her 'mentally sick'

Britney Spears' father claimed in a legal filing Friday that the conservator appointed to oversee her personal needs told him she is "mentally sick" and could be subject to involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. The filing, related to Jamie Spears' possible removal as conservator to his daughter's estate, said her temporary conservator...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Britney Spears' dad files documents claiming daughter is 'mentally sick'

Britney Spears’ dad has claimed he was recently told by her personal conservator that she was “mentally sick”, as he files court documents claiming she is unfit to make decisions herself. Britney Spears’ dad has claimed he was recently told by her personal conservator that she was “mentally sick”. The...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Britney Spears’ dad says conservator wanted hold 5150 hold

New court documents from ’ father allege that her current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, was concerned about the “…Baby, One More Time” singer’s mental health. Britney, who is locked in an in efforts to end it entirely, was first placed under a conservatorship after suffering a mental health crisis in...
CelebritiesPosted by
MLive

Britney Spears’ dad considered putting her back under psychiatric care

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, recently said he had considered placing his daughter under psychiatric care once more. This revelation was made public on Friday through documents Spears filed in Los Angeles Superior Court as he continues to battle against Britney’s push to remove his longstanding conservatorship. The New York Post’s...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Britney Spears' Mom Slammed Jamie Spears' Capabilities as a Conservator

As Britney Spears' conservatorship battle continues, her mom, Lynne Spears, is weighing in. In new court filings that have been obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Lynne issued a statement about ex-husband Jamie Spears and what she knows of his relationship to their daughter as her conservator, and it sounds like she's in full agreement with Britney that their legal arrangement needs to come to an end.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Britney Spears Has Reportedly Chosen a Conservator to Replace Her Dad, Jamie Spears

Britney Spears has reportedly chosen who she’d like to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. The pop star’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents this week requesting that Jason Rubin be appointed to his client’s conservatorship, according to TMZ. Rubin is a CPA with experience handling elder-financial-abuse litigation, as well as managing complex trust portfolios, per his website. According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Britney’s current cash assets are valued at $2,730,454, with noncash assets totaling $57,666,398. The outlet believes this is not a complete picture of her financial portfolio as there are also a number of Morgan Stanley accounts listed and real estate valued at $8,455,483.

