NeNe Leakes’ husband is home from the hospital after undergoing cancer treatment last month. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed in June that her spouse Gregg Leakes — who was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 but went into remission — had been battling the disease again and on Thursday, July 29, she pulled out of a planned appearance hosting “The Talk” as she’d received the happy news her partner was being discharged from the medical facility.