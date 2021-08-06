Review: The Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy Sponges Are the Only Sponges I’ll Ever Use Again

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Oftentimes, the best items in our homes are passed down from our parents, whether it’s a family heirloom or a kitchen sponge (that’s right!). My mother is a whiz when it comes to cooking and cleaning. As for me? Well, not so much. A lot of my favorite brands, and corresponding items in my apartment, were recommended by her — like the toaster oven on my counter and, most recently, the sponge by my sink. I never thought I’d be raving about a simple dishwashing sponge, but here we are. These Williams-Sonoma sponges are pop-up sponges, meaning they’re flat and compressed until you submerge them in water. That’s when they inflate to a full-sized sponge. Because they’re so easy to travel with, my mom gave me a couple to bring home during my last visit. I probably won’t be buying a regular grocery store sponge ever again.