‘The Hive’ on E. Sprague to officially open Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library will open the first completed building from the 2018 voter-approved bond issue on Thursday. “The Hive,” located on East Sprague, was built in partnership with Spokane Public Schools and will be a place for learning activities, new teacher training and offices for Spokane Virtual Learning. It will also offer public library services like maker spaces, events and artist residencies.www.kxly.com
