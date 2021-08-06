Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

If a adult is arrested for a crime committed as a minor, is the adult going to be charged as an adult or minor?

By Asked in Kalamazoo, MI
avvo.com
 5 days ago

Let’s say a child that is 15 years old commits an offense, and he gets arrested for the crime when he is 20, would he be charged as an adult? If he was going to be charged as an adult, it wouldn’t be fair because he has definitely changed over the 5 years, and the charges for an adult is obviously more harsh so it wouldn’t be fair for the offender to suffer more harsh consequences just because the police found out later.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Defense Attorney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Lottery-Winning Mother Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – A lottery dream come true turned into a nightmare for a local family. A Calaveras County mother of four who hit the lottery with a $2 million scratchers ticket during the pandemic is now the victim of a murder-suicide. Police say her husband is the gunman, who also killed their one-year-old daughter. CBS13 obtained photos showing 31-year-old Tiffani Hill surrounded by family and her precious children. One photo also shows Hill alongside her husband, John Donato, who police say shot and killed Hill, and their 23-month-old daughter Leanne Donato, before shooting and killing himself. The Valley Springs corner store where...
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
WorldPosted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Motorious

Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…. A street takeover late on the night of August 8 led to police shooting one man dead in Detroit. It’s a sad and entirely avoidable situation that perfectly highlights why cities are completely justified in actively preventing takeovers from happening.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

No Bail For Emonte And Eric Morgan, Brothers Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) — The two brothers charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and critically wounding another officer over the weekend, were ordered held without bond on Tuesday. Emonte Morgan, 21, and Eric Morgan, 22, appeared at separate bond hearings on Tuesday, and both were denied bail. Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, is charged with one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His brother,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'My boys are not monsters': Mother of two brothers charged with shooting dead Chicago cop Ella French is arrested as she livestreams her attempt to barge and kick her way into hospital room where one is being treated for gunshot wound

The mother of two brothers who have been charged with shooting a police officer dead has been arrested herself at a hospital after trying to force her way into the room where one of her sons is being treated for a gunshot wound. Evalena Flores, 41, allegedly kicked a hospital...

Comments / 0

Community Policy