If a adult is arrested for a crime committed as a minor, is the adult going to be charged as an adult or minor?
Let’s say a child that is 15 years old commits an offense, and he gets arrested for the crime when he is 20, would he be charged as an adult? If he was going to be charged as an adult, it wouldn’t be fair because he has definitely changed over the 5 years, and the charges for an adult is obviously more harsh so it wouldn’t be fair for the offender to suffer more harsh consequences just because the police found out later.avvo.com
