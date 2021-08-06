The Kitten Factory Founder, Anna Homan Talks Rescue, Adoption & Impact of COVID-19 on Animal Shelters

The Kitten Factory in Higgins Lake has a mission to educate, rescue and foster when it comes to kittens in need of desperate help. Founder, Ann

Homan has seen the increase COVID-19 has had on shelters and rescues across the country and northern Michigan.

Homan works with rescues in the region to help get kittens into foster homes or permanent homes. She also rescues kittens herself and wants to be a resource for those looking to foster as well.

To learn more about The Kitten Factory, including ways to foster your own kittens and what kittens are looking for forever homes, click on the Zoom interview above.