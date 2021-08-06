Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Higgins Lake, MI

The Kitten Factory Founder, Anna Homan Talks Rescue, Adoption & Impact of COVID-19 on Animal Shelters

By Melissa Smith
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

The Kitten Factory in Higgins Lake has a mission to educate, rescue and foster when it comes to kittens in need of desperate help. Founder, Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kS44N_0bKAc3gY00

Homan has seen the increase COVID-19 has had on shelters and rescues across the country and northern Michigan.

Homan works with rescues in the region to help get kittens into foster homes or permanent homes. She also rescues kittens herself and wants to be a resource for those looking to foster as well.

To learn more about The Kitten Factory, including ways to foster your own kittens and what kittens are looking for forever homes, click on the Zoom interview above.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
City
Higgins Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Covid 19#Kitten#Foster Homes#The Kitten Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Champ, Mona, Matilda & Buttons

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!. This week we have Champ, Mona, Matilda and Buttons—just four of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home. First up meet Champ and Mona. These chihuahuas are brother and sister and can’t be separated. They’re...
LifestylePosted by
9&10 News

Good Housekeeping Guide to Plant Powered Summer Eats

Plant-based diets have really taken off. But even for those who are just ready to give up that mean, there are still ways you can incorporate more plant-based options into your diet. The four’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to Good Housekeeping dietician Stephanie Sassos on some of their favorite plant powered...
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Charlevoix Starts Crowdfunding Campaign for Local Dog Park

In December, Charlevoix made the decision to introduce a new dog park in the area, and now the public is pooling their money to fill it up. The city has already taken care of the fencing located next to the Carpenter Street Ball Fields. In order to make the park more exciting, 10 days ago Charlevoix started a crowdfunding campaign on Patronicity.com, hoping to raise $17,500.
Beulah, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Lucky Dog Bar & Grille in Beulah

“The menu is a simple menu,” explained Lucky Dog Bar & Grille kitchen manager Kevin Groll. But the flavors are anything but simple at the Beulah restaurant. “Everything we make from scratch,” he said. Kitchen manager Kevin Groll says the ruben is made with locally sourced products. “Everyone loves our...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Cystic Fibrosis

There are more than 30,000 American living with cystic fibrosis – an inherited condition that causes the lungs to fill with thick mucus. Patients with cystic fibrosis are also prone to chronic lung infections, which are tough to treat and can destroy the tissue in their lungs. In today’s Healthy...
HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Catching Early Brain Changes

Nearly 1 in 3 adults with dementia continue to be active drivers, and 50% of those adult continues driving up to three years after their diagnosis. Now, a new trial is underway to see whether cognitive changes that may lead to dementia could be detected through driving years earlier. Andrea...
Leland, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Brewvine: The Ridge at Verterra

The warm weather has been great for the grape growing season and Verterra Winery says the vineyards are about 10 days ahead of schedule. For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to The Ridge at Verterra where you can get an up close look at the progress and their newly expanded site.

Comments / 0

Community Policy