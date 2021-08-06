Sault Champion Force Cheer Team to Compete in National Competion

Several cheer teams in Michigan will be competing in the National Youth Activities Association competition this weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee.

One will be the Sault Champion Force Cheer Team.

Missy Buhro has been coaching the Sault team for a decade now.

She herself was a cheer member for several years while in school.

She says the competition gets tougher every year.

Eleven girls will be attending the event. Some for the first time.

“I think we have a lot of girls that are excited but at the same time nervous,” Buhro said. A lot of these girls have not attended a National Competition before. They have not had a full-on in-person competition in two years.”

“It’s just another competition because I have been doing this since age 4 so I have been through countless competitions but it’s obviously a lot bigger scale so I am excited, but also nervous,” said Abby Wilson, Sault freshman champion force.

Ages 4 to 18 take part in the NYAA cheer program.

You can watch the competition live, by clicking here.