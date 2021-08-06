Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Sault Champion Force Cheer Team to Compete in National Competion

By Jim LeHocky
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Several cheer teams in Michigan will be competing in the National Youth Activities Association competition this weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee.

One will be the Sault Champion Force Cheer Team.

Missy Buhro has been coaching the Sault team for a decade now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrh98_0bKAbkKD00

She herself was a cheer member for several years while in school.

She says the competition gets tougher every year.

Eleven girls will be attending the event. Some for the first time.

“I think we have a lot of girls that are excited but at the same time nervous,” Buhro said. A lot of these girls have not attended a National Competition before. They have not had a full-on in-person competition in two years.”

“It’s just another competition because I have been doing this since age 4 so I have been through countless competitions but it’s obviously a lot bigger scale so I am excited, but also nervous,” said Abby Wilson, Sault freshman champion force.

Ages 4 to 18 take part in the NYAA cheer program.

You can watch the competition live, by clicking here.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Competition#Nyaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Denny Hamlin’s points lead in NASCAR’s Cup Series has finally vanished. With three races to go before the playoffs, he’s tied with Kyle Larson, giving the Cup series a dose of drama before the playoffs begin. Larson has a series-best five wins and Hamlin is still searching for his first after 23 races. The next race is Sunday on the road course at Indianapolis, where the series has never run. Then it’s on to Michigan and Daytona. Larson has won two road races this season and Hamlin is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500.

Comments / 0

Community Policy