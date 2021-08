The car market is massive and diverse. You might or might not be a car person, but that does not mean you do not need a car. On average, more than 90% of US households own a car already. For commuting, for a casual trip or for a business - you need a car for everything these days. Life without transportation is not an option anymore. With the ravaging pandemic, the need for personal cars has increased more than ever as people are trying to avoid public transportation.