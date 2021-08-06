Mall abatement stands, appeals board holds

ELLSWORTH — A 2019-20 property tax abatement sought for the Maine Coast Mall that was partially granted by the Board of Appeals in September of 2020 came before the board again on July 26. Mall owner Union River Associates Realty Holdings LLC said their 2020-21 tax bill did not reflect the reduced assessment granted. They also wanted a further abatement because of the impact COVID-19 had on the property’s commercial value.