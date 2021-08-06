Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers Sign Nurse To 8 Year Deal

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

The Edmonton Oilers and Darnell Nurse have come to an agreement on an 8 year deal worth 9.25 million dollars per season. That's a big chunk of change. How did we get here?. Nurse posted a monster season for the Edmonton Oilers in 20/21. No player logged more minutes at 5 on 5 last season than Darnell Nurse. The 26 year old left shot defender also posted his best offensive numbers of his career with 16 goals in 56 games, 15 of which were at 5 on 5. Only Jakob Chychurn scored as many goals from the blueline. Nurse in the past has struggled with the more egregious mistakes in front of the Oilers crease and while at times he still played to loose in his own end he cleaned up a number of those mistakes. While in the past Nurse has shown in bursts his ability to be a true #1 defenceman, he was able to do such at a consistent pace all season.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Ryan
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Kris Russell
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Riley Sheahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers Sign#Sh#Cf#Mcdavid And Draisaitl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLoilersnation.com

Report: Edmonton Oilers, Darnell Nurse working on four-year contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers and defenceman Darnell Nurse are working on a four-year contract extension, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman reported. Nurse, 26, was selected by the Oilers in the first round of the 2013 draft and has grown into a very good defenceman for the team. He posted a career-high 16 goals...
NHLNBC Sports

Two very different eight-year contracts: Islanders’ Pelech, Oilers’ Nurse

Friday continued a trend of prominent defensemen signing massive eight-year contracts, either from the free-agent market or in the form of extensions. The Oilers also continued a trend of handing eight-year extensions that could far outweigh the value a defensemen brings — in their case, with Darnell Nurse. Leave it to the Islanders to break that trend, though, as the eight-year deal they handed Adam Pelech could be a steal.
chatsports.com

NHL News: Darnell Nurse, Vince Dunn, Adam Pelech, and Conor Timmins

CapFriendly: The Edmonton Oilers have offered even more details on the new eight-year extension Darnell Nurse agreed to a couple of days ago. The salary structure is an interesting one. Those first four years feature no signing bonus but a base salary of $12 million in Years 1 and 3. That second year pays Nurse $10.4 million with the fourth coming in at $10 million.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Oilers Sign RFA Warren Foegele

The Edmonton Oilers and newly acquired forward Warren Foegele have come to terms on a three year deal worth 2.75 million a season. This buys one year of Foegele's UFA status and will have him signed until the age of 28. While losing Ethan Bear was a tough pill to...
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers Sign Defenceman Cody Ceci to four year contract

Cody Ceci, 4, New Edmonton Oiler Addition Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to a 4 year, $13 million deal with right shot defenseman Codi Ceci with an AAV of $3.25 million. He will be a good fit on the back end after loss of Adam Larsson.
NHLYardbarker

Tyson Barrie Sticks with Edmonton Oilers on 3-Year Deal

On Tuesday night, news broke that the Edmonton Oilers and Tyson Barrie were finalizing the details on a three-year deal. GM Ken Holland decided to roll with a much different looking right side after he lost Adam Larsson to Seattle. He traded Ethan Bear, brought in Cody Ceci and signed Barrie on a team-friendly extension.
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers sign Derek Ryan to two-year contract with $1.25 million AAV

The Edmonton Oilers have signed centre Derek Ryan to a two-year year contract with a $1.25 million AAV. The deal, first reported by Daily Faceoff and The Nation Network’s Frank Seravalli, will pay him an AAV of $1.25 million. Ryan, 34, has spent the last three years playing three hours...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Oilers sign Zach Hyman to seven-year, $38.5M contract

The Edmonton Oilers made a big splash in free agency Wednesday, signing free agent winger Zach Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract. Hyman, 29, joins the Oilers after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto native became a fan favourite while...
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Barrie to three-year extension

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Tyson Barrie to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4.5 million, the club announced Wednesday. The 30-year-old led all NHL blueliners in scoring last season with 48 points (eight goals, 40 assists) in 56 games in his...
The Hockey Writers

Panthers’ Negotiations with Sam Reinhart Not Coming Easy

On July 24, Sam Reinhart was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, and goaltending prospect Devon Levi. This trade instantly gave the Panthers one of the most dangerous top-6 forward groups across the league. The only...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Salary Cap Lower Limit Complicates Jack Eichel Trade

The Buffalo Sabres have been expected to trade Jack Eichel for months. His neck injury this season caused a difference of opinion between his camp and the team, leading to a lack of trust, which only exasperated a tough situation. Eichel has been in Buffalo for six seasons but has still not suited up for a single playoff game. On the other side, the Sabres have been paying him $10MM per season for three years without any postseason revenue to show for it. A split seemed inevitable, but there are many complicating factors.
NHLYardbarker

Insider Reports Oilers Massive New Deal with Darnell Nurse Getting Close

It was reported a couple of weeks ago the two sides were leaning more towards a four-year extension. The risk there was that his contract would come due at the same time as Connor McDavid’s, that Nurse could be a worth a lot more in four years time as his game progressed, and with a bump in the salary cap he could be a $10 million per season player.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers sign Brendan Perlini to one-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Brendan Perlini to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the club announced Saturday. Perlini, 25, spent last season playing for HC Ambrì-Piotta in the Swiss National League where he put up nine goals and 16 points in 21 games. Perlini has big draft capital being a 1st round, 12th overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in 2014.
hockeybuzz.com

Ducks should look to take bad contracts for future assets

The Anaheim Ducks have stayed quiet so far this offseason and while it’s unlikely they’ll make any major additions, they shouldn’t be afraid to leverage their cap flexibility. The team has about $17.5 million in cap space – not even including potential LTIR space from Ryan Kesler’s contract. Many teams...
NHLoilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers sign goaltender Stuart Skinner to two-year contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed RFA goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year, two-way contract extension, the club announced Saturday. The contract carries an AAV of $750,000. Skinner, 22, led the American Hockey League in wins last year posting a 20-9-1 record to go along with a 2.38 GAA, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts. He also helped lead the way for the Condors to take home the AHL’s Pacific Division title this year.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Taking a look at the bottom six

After inspecting Calgary's potential top-six in the last post, it was clear that the group leaves something to be desired. I wonder if we will say the same about the bottom half of the forward unit. Similar to the top-six, the Flames bottom-six lacks in sexiness but could prove to...
hockeybuzz.com

An updated look at the Islanders’ cap situation

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. For the second offseason in a row, the major question surrounding the New York Islanders has been how they’ll manage their difficult cap situation. The team has shed $16.5 million so far this offseason with three major transactions, trading Nick Leddy and Andrew Ladd,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy