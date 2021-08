The Hellfreaks have signed a new deal with Napalm Records. The Hungarian punk/metal outfit commented of their new label home:. “We’re thrilled and proud that we can reveal one of the biggest news in our history – our signing to Napalm Records! The last decade was a hell of a ride for us and especially the pandemic right after our latest album release hit us pretty hard. Who’d have thought that this could turn into such a happy end? But you can be sure that this is not the end, this is just the START! We can’t imagine a better partner of supporting our vision of music, of mixing metal aggression with the attitude of punk ✊